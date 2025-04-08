How to watch today's USWNT vs Brazil Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Friendlies match between USWNT and Brazil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The U.S. Women's National Team will lock horns with Brazil once again on Tuesday, this time at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, wrapping up their friendly doubleheader between the two sides.

In the first matchup, the USWNT came out on top with a 2-0 victory at SoFi Stadium on Saturday in what proved to be a gritty and hard-fought encounter.

It didn't take long for the hosts to stamp their authority, with Trinity Rodman marking her return to the national side in style. After a lengthy spell on the sidelines nursing a back injury, the forward coolly slotted home a well-timed assist from Alyssa Thompson, giving the U.S. an early sixth-minute advantage.

Thompson, the Angel City FC starlet and local favorite, was a livewire throughout, consistently putting the Brazilian defense under pressure. However, it was teenage sensation Lily Yohannes who made the most of her opportunity off the bench. The 17-year-old earned a penalty just moments after entering the pitch, then went on to play a pivotal role in midfield during a mature cameo.

The Americans saw out the clean sheet with help from debutant Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who impressed between the posts with six key saves, capping off a memorable first appearance in a U.S. jersey.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USWNT vs Brazil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this match between USWNT and Brazil Women will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max, TNT and TruTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USWNT vs Brazil kick-off time

This match between the USWNT and Brazil will be played at PayPal Park in San Jose, California.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Trinity Rodman wasted no time making an impact in her national team return, finding the net just six minutes into the contest, courtesy of a well-placed assist from hometown star Alyssa Thompson.

The U.S. created a handful of promising opportunities in the first half, while debutant goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce stood tall under pressure, showing poise and sharp reflexes as Brazil grew into the game. Rodman logged 61 valuable minutes before being subbed off — an encouraging step as she works her way back from a prolonged back injury.

The second half saw the U.S. double their lead through a composed penalty from captain Lindsey Horan, who made no mistake from the spot after 17-year-old substitute Lily Yohannes won the foul with her very first touch of the game.

Heading into Tuesday's rematch, Alyssa Thompson is certainly one to watch. The Angel City FC forward has hit the ground running early in the NWSL season, leading her side with two goals in three matches and ranking second in chances created with five. Her pace, flair, and ability to beat defenders one-on-one make her a constant threat — something Brazil's backline will be well aware of this time around.

Brazil team news

Brazil’s frontline is spearheaded by the dynamic pairing of Gabi Portilho, currently with Gotham FC, and rising star Jheniffer. Portilho, 29, is tailor-made for the physicality and tempo of the American game, and her journey to the international stage has been anything but conventional — she didn’t earn her first cap for Brazil until 2022.

Her strike partner, Jheniffer, made a high-profile switch to UANL Tigres in Liga MX Femenil at the start of the year and has wasted no time making her presence felt, notching an impressive seven goals in just nine outings, despite not being a regular starter.

In midfield, Kerolin continues to regain her rhythm following a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury that sidelined her at the tail end of 2023. Meanwhile, Angelina of Orlando Pride has emerged as a standout performer, excelling both as a midfield enforcer and a pinpoint distributor capable of launching quick counters.

On the left flank, Yasmim has recently made the leap from Corinthians to Real Madrid, and the 27-year-old is blossoming into a serious threat. A left-footed technician with a sharp sense of timing, she’s proving to be an underrated asset as she enters her prime.

