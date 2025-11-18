How to watch today's USMNT vs Uruguay friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The United States are looking to string results together and finally settle into a rhythm as the Stars and Stripes gear up for a heavyweight friendly against two-time world champions Uruguay.

Mauricio Pochettino's side arrives with a bit of momentum, grinding out a gutsy 2-1 win over Paraguay to follow last month's triumph against Australia. That stretch has extended the USA's unbeaten run to four matches as they gradually piece things together ahead of co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On the other side, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay continue to play the high-octane, front-foot football he's known for, a style that has many believing La Celeste could make a deep run next summer. They most recently battled Mexico to a scoreless draw, stretching their own unbeaten streak to six matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between USMNT and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, UNIVERSO, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Uruguay kick-off time

The international friendly match between the USMNT and Uruguay will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

USMNT team news

Gio Reyna marked his return to the national team, his first appearance since March, with an instant spark, burying the opener just four minutes into the win over Paraguay. Injuries forced Pochettino to lean on the 23-year-old despite his limited club minutes, and Reyna now has a golden chance to strengthen his late push for a World Cup roster spot.

The U.S. remains shorthanded, though. Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Chris Richards, Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams and Antonee Robinson are all sidelined, while Weston McKennie has been left out. Ricardo Pepi and Auston Trusty have returned to the fold for the first time since November 2024, and Joe Scally earned his first start since March last weekend.

Folarin Balogun is expected to spearhead the attack again, supported by Reyna and Brenden Aaronson. In midfield, Aidan Morris may get the nod over Cristian Roldan to partner Tanner Tessmann.

Uruguay team news

Uruguay, meanwhile, travel without several major names, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Sergio Rochet, Franco Israel, Nicolas de la Cruz and Cristian Olivera are all out injured. Bielsa could shuffle the deck after a flat showing versus Mexico, with wingers Facundo Torres and Facundo Pellistri pushing to replace Brian Rodriguez and Juan Manuel Sanabria.

Ronald Araujo may slot in for Mathias Olivera at the back, while Manuel Ugarte and Giorgian de Arrascaeta are candidates to feature from the outset in midfield ahead of Emiliano Martínez and Rodrigo Zalazar.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links