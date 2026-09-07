Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 7 Sept 2026 - 20:15

Today's game between Union and Instituto will kick off at Sep 7, 2026, 8:15 PM.

Union vs Instituto is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX.

Union host Instituto in a Liga Profesional fixture with contrasting motivations driving both sides into this meeting.

Instituto arrive as the form team. Diego Flores's side sit top of Clausura Group A and have won three of their last five league outings, with their most recent Liga Profesional result a 1-0 win over San Lorenzo on September 1.

Union are in a more difficult position. Leonardo Madelon's side sit eighth in Clausura Group A and have been inconsistent, picking up three wins from their last five league matches but also suffering back-to-back defeats in August.

The head-to-head record tilts in Union's favour at home. Their last meeting at this venue ended 1-2 to Instituto in March 2026, but Union's 4-0 win at Instituto in August 2025 showed what Madelon's side are capable of on their day.

For Instituto, a win would reinforce their standing at the summit. For Union, three points are needed to close the gap and ease the pressure building on their campaign.

TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Union vs Instituto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union are managed by Leonardo Madelon, though no probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Instituto head coach Diego Flores also has no confirmed lineup or fitness concerns listed at this stage. Further squad news is expected ahead of the match.

Form

Union have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 home win over Sarmiento on August 28, and they also beat Aldosivi 3-1 away. Those results were offset by defeats to San Lorenzo (0-1) and Central Cordoba de Santiago (1-2). Union scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Instituto have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent match was a 1-1 Copa Argentina defeat to Club Atletico Platense on August 28, though their Liga Profesional form has been strong. They beat San Lorenzo 1-0, won 1-0 away at Central Cordoba de Santiago, and defeated Gimnasia Mendoza 1-0, keeping clean sheets in each of those three league games. They drew 0-0 with Atletico Tucuman in between.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-2 to Instituto when they visited Union in the Liga Profesional on March 1, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in the competition, Union hold two wins to Instituto's two, with one match drawn. Union's standout result in the series was a 4-0 home win in August 2025.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Instituto sit first and Union are eighth. In Apertura Group A, both sides are placed eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union vs Instituto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: