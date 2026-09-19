Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 19 Sept 2026 - 15:45

Today's game between Union and Independiente will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 3:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Union vs Independiente are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fanatiz and ViX.

Union host Independiente in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group A fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Leonardo Madelon's Union come into this game on the back of a defeat. After stringing together three consecutive league wins, they fell 2-1 to Talleres on September 12, a result that will have tempered expectations after a bright run of form.

Independiente arrive in steadier shape. Jadson Viera's side drew 1-1 with San Lorenzo in their most recent outing on September 13, a point that extends an unbeaten run across their last two matches after a difficult patch earlier in the campaign.

Union sit seventh in Clausura Group A, while Independiente are placed fifth, giving the visitors a slight edge in the table heading into this contest.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. Independiente won 2-0 at Union in the Copa Argentina as recently as May 2026, and the away side will carry confidence from that result.

For Madelon, a home win is the priority after the Talleres setback disrupted what had been a promising run. Viera, meanwhile, will want to build on the point taken against San Lorenzo and push his side further up the standings.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Union vs Independiente, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Union vs Independiente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Madelon takes charge of Union for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Jadson Viera leads Independiente into this match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and a projected XI has yet to be announced. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Union have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five Liga Profesional matches, with no draws in that sequence. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Talleres on September 12, ending a run of three consecutive victories. During that winning streak, they beat Instituto 3-2 and Sarmiento 4-1. Union scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Independiente have taken two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with San Lorenzo on September 13, following a 1-0 win over Central Cordoba de Santiago on September 6. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza on August 30 remains the low point of that run. Independiente scored five goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 2-0 to Independiente when they visited Union in the Copa Argentina on May 22, 2026. Before that, the sides played out a 4-4 draw when Independiente hosted Union in the Liga Profesional in March 2026. Across the last five recorded meetings, Independiente hold the stronger record, with Union winning once and Independiente claiming two victories alongside two draws.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Independiente sit fifth and Union are seventh. In Apertura Group A, both sides are level in fifth and eighth respectively.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union vs Independiente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: