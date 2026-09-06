Serie A - Game Week 3 7 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and Lazio will kick off at Sep 7, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Udinese vs Lazio is available to stream live on Paramount+. You can access the match through the affiliate link below.

Udinese host Lazio at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in the third round of the Serie A 2026/27 season, with both sides looking to build on promising starts to the campaign.

Lazio arrive in Friuli with two wins from two in the league. Gennaro Gattuso's side beat Bologna 1-0 on the road in the opening round, then followed it up with another 1-0 victory over Genoa at the Olimpico. Davide Frattesi has scored in both matches and is already looking like the signing of the summer.

New arrival Albert Gudmundsson, who joined from Fiorentina in the final hours of the transfer window, is expected to start from the bench as he continues to integrate into the squad.

Udinese come into this fixture in solid form of their own. Kosta Runjaic's team drew 1-1 with Como on matchday one before beating Monza 3-2 away from home in a lively second outing. They also progressed in the Coppa Italia with a 2-1 win over Venezia.

Lazio's injury list is a concern for Gattuso. Nicolo Rovella was forced off against Genoa and joins Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Adam Marusic, Danilo Cataldi, and Alessio Furlanetto on the sidelines.

Udinese have their own absentees, with Giorgi Chakvetadze, Nicolo Zaniolo, Matteo Palma, and Alessandro Zanoli all unavailable.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Udinese vs Lazio live.

How to watch Udinese vs Lazio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic is without four players. Giorgi Chakvetadze, Nicolo Zaniolo, Matteo Palma, and Alessandro Zanoli are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Runjaic's projected XI includes Maduka Okoye in goal, with a back line of Oumar Solet, Christian Kabasele, and James Abankwah, and Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Unai Gomez, Mergim Vojvoda, Jakub Piotrowski, Jesper Karlstroem, Hassane Kamara, and Keinan Davis completing the side.

Gennaro Gattuso faces a more significant injury concern for Lazio. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Adam Marusic, Danilo Cataldi, Alessio Furlanetto, and Nicolo Rovella are all unavailable. Gattuso's projected starting XI features Christos Mandas in goal, with Oliver Provstgaard, Danilho Doekhi, and Romano Floriani Mussolini in defence, and Nuno Tavares, Davide Frattesi, Reda Belahyane, Kenneth Taylor, Matteo Cancellieri, Andrea Pinamonti, and Mattia Zaccagni completing the lineup. New signing Albert Gudmundsson is expected to begin from the bench.

Form

Udinese have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing none in that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Coppa Italia win over Venezia on September 2. In the league, they beat Monza 3-2 away and drew 1-1 with Como, collecting four points from two Serie A games. Across the five matches, Udinese scored seven goals and conceded three.

Lazio have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 2-0 Coppa Italia loss to Mantova. In Serie A, they have won both outings without conceding, beating Bologna 1-0 away and Genoa 1-0 at home. Across all five matches, Lazio scored eight goals and conceded seven, with the pre-season results inflating the defensive numbers.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-3, with Lazio hosting Udinese in a Serie A fixture on April 27, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Bluenergy Stadium in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, neither side has dominated, with Udinese winning once, Lazio winning once, and three matches ending level.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Udinese sit eighth and Lazio are sixth after the opening rounds of the 2026/27 season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Lazio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: