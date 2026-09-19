Serie A - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and Cagliari will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Udinese vs Cagliari will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and Peacock. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Udinese host Cagliari at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in the fifth round of the 2026/27 Serie A season, with both clubs looking to build momentum in contrasting circumstances.

Kosta Runjaic's side come into this match under pressure after back-to-back league defeats. A 5-3 loss to Inter last Monday, in which they conceded two goals inside the opening quarter of an hour, followed a 2-1 home defeat to Lazio. Udinese need a response.

Nicolò Zaniolo, the club's number 10, has returned to group training after the muscular injury he picked up in August and is working his way back to match fitness. His absence has been felt across Udinese's early-season results.

Cagliari arrive in a far more confident mood. Fabio Pisacane's team have won their last two Serie A matches, including a 2-1 victory away at Atalanta in their most recent outing. They currently sit fifth in the table.

The visitors are without Daniel Maldini, who has been sidelined following an incident in Milan after the Atalanta win. Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini has publicly backed the player, noting that pre-test results indicate traces of THC rather than harder substances.

This is a fixture that matters to both clubs for different reasons. Udinese need points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table, while Cagliari will want to consolidate their place among the early-season pacesetters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Udinese vs Cagliari live.

How to watch Udinese vs Cagliari with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Udinese will be without Alessandro Zanoli, Matteo Palma, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Juan Arizala through injury. Runjaic's projected XI features Maduka Okoye in goal, with a back line of Enzo Ebosse, Christian Kabasele, and James Abankwah. Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Hassane Kamara, Mergim Vojvoda, Jesper Karlstroem, and Lennon Miller are named in midfield, with Unai Gomez and Keinan Davis leading the attack.

Cagliari have a longer injury list, with Riyad Idrissi, Mattia Felici, Yael Trepy, Ze Pedro, M'Bala Nzola, and Daniel Maldini all unavailable. Pisacane's projected XI has Elia Caprile in goal, supported by Adam Obert, Alessandro Deiola, Roberto Gagliardini, and Juan Rodriguez in defence. Michel Ndary Adopo, Demi Akarakiri, Alessandro Romano, Jacopo Fazzini, Harry Winks, and Paul Mendy complete the lineup. No suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Udinese have taken four points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent result was a 5-3 Serie A defeat to Inter, and they also lost 2-1 to Lazio in the previous league outing. Their wins came against Venezia in the Coppa Italia and away at Monza in the league. Across those five matches, Udinese scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Cagliari have been in stronger form, winning three of their last five matches with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win at Atalanta, and they also beat Lecce 1-0 in their previous Serie A fixture. Their only defeat in this run came in the Coppa Italia, losing 2-1 to Hellas Verona. Cagliari scored five goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides took place in May 2026, when Cagliari hosted Udinese in Serie A and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Udinese have won three times and drawn twice, with Cagliari yet to record a victory in that run. Udinese have scored seven goals in those five matches compared to three for Cagliari.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Udinese sit 13th while Cagliari are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Cagliari today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: