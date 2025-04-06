How to watch today's UConn Huskies vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UConn vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Women's NCAA Championship game is set for Sunday at Amalie Arena, where the UConn Huskies (36-3) and South Carolina Gamecocks (35-3) will clash with the title on the line.

Their last meeting—a lopsided 87-58 UConn victory—served as a pivotal moment for both programs, reshaping their approach for the rest of the season and lighting the path back to the national spotlight.

South Carolina has weathered a few tense moments during March Madness but made a bold statement in the Final Four, overpowering Texas 74-57 to punch their ticket to the title game. Now, both teams arrive with redemption and a championship on the line.

UConn Huskies vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and tip-off time

The UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, April 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch UConn Huskies vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UConn Huskies and the South Carolina Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ABC. The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

UConn continues to ride the stellar play of Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers. Strong delivered 22 points and eight rebounds on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting night in the semifinal win. Bueckers added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists, looking far sharper than she did in the first meeting with South Carolina, when she struggled to a 3-of-12 line despite the Huskies’ 29-point win.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

On the other side, Gamecocks' Freshman Joyce Edwards came off the bench to spark the Gamecocks with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal, bouncing back from a brief slump. She’s been a reliable weapon off the bench all season, averaging 12.7 points and five boards in just 21 minutes per game. Te-Hina Paopao also stepped up, dropping 14 points on near-perfect shooting.

