How to watch today's Toronto FC vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Toronto FC and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Toronto FC close out a three-match stretch at BMO Field on Saturday as they host Charlotte FC in their first head-to-head clash of the 2025 MLS season.

The Reds continue to languish near the foot of the Eastern Conference, sitting second-bottom after a narrow 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union midweek. Meanwhile, Charlotte are clinging to the final playoff berth despite falling 4-2 to the New York Red Bulls in their last outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Toronto FC and Charlotte FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toronto FC vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer BMO Field

The MLS match between Toronto FC and Charlotte FC will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toronto FC team news

Injury troubles continue to plague Toronto. Richie Laryea and Nicksoen Gomis were unavailable due to lower-body knocks, while ankle problems kept DeAndre Kerr and Kobe Franklin out of action on Wednesday.

There's a silver lining for the hosts, though—star forward Federico Bernardeschi returns from suspension just in time for the weekend, as does Kosi Thompson, providing a timely boost to the squad. Norwegian attacker Ola Brynhildsen continued his recent hot streak, bagging the opening goal against Philly—his second in three matches.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte have fitness headaches of their own. Jahlane Forbes, Idan Toklomati, and Brandon Cambridge were all sidelined midweek with thigh issues, while Tim Ream (quad), Nathan Byrne (neck), and Nimfasha Berchimas (foot) also missed out.

Despite the absences, Charlotte’s attack continues to show flashes of brilliance. Kerwin Vargas and Liel Abada both found the net against New York, with Vargas scoring his second of the campaign and Abada notching his fifth.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links