How to watch today's Torino vs Como Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Torino keep searching for a spark, a little something to break them free from their reputation as one of Serie A's least adventurous sides. That quest continues this weekend as they welcome a slick, eye-catching Como outfit to the Stadio Grande Torino.

The club hit the reset button again in the summer, handing the reins to former Lazio manager Marco Baroni with the hope of injecting more front-foot football into a team that has spent far too long drifting through mid-table. So far, though, the Granata have felt stuck in neutral. They entered the November break on the back of three straight stalemates, the latest a cagey 0-0 Derby della Mole against Juventus at the J Stadium.

Como, on the other hand, have been one of the division's most enjoyable watches under Cesc Fabregas. With just one defeat in their opening 11 matches, they've played with the swagger of a side that fully believes a top-six push is within reach. Yet frustration has crept in lately. Their goalless draw against struggling Cagliari before the break marked their third stalemate in four outings and their sixth of the season, a run that has slowed their charge but not extinguished their ambition.

Torino vs Como kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

The match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Monday, with kick-off at 12:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Torino team news

Torino's preparations have taken a hit, with key forward Giovanni Simeone ruled out after picking up a thigh issue. The hosts are also sweating over the fitness of Franco Israel and Ivan Ilic, who have both emerged as fresh concerns ahead of the weekend.

Como team news

Como make the trip north with their own headaches. Alessandro Deiola and Andrea Belotti are touch-and-go after recent knocks, while Edoardo Goldaniga and Assane Diao are definite absentees as they continue their recovery spells.

