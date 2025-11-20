How to watch today's Tijuana vs FC Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Once Pachuca and U.N.A.M. finish trading blows on Thursday night, the spotlight shifts to Estadio Caliente for another dose of Liga MX action.

This matchup between Tijuana and FC Juarez pits two attack-minded sides who have been hitting the net with regularity, but who've also looked anything but watertight at the back in recent outings. Tijuana, fresh off back-to-back losses in which they shipped six goals, steadied the ship with a much-needed victory over Atlas. The question now is whether they can build on that momentum against a Juarez squad that loves to rack up goals on the road.

Winning away from home has never been Juarez’s calling card, but their scoring punch does help them sneak out the occasional result, just as they did in their recent triumph at Atletico San Luis. Still, if Los Bravos want to walk out of Estadio Caliente with all three points, they'll almost certainly need to shore up a leaky back line. And truth be told, their latest performances don't exactly scream "defensive resurgence on the way."

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs FC Juarez kick-off time

The match will be played on Thursday at the Estadio Caliente, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Tijuana's injury list is noticeably longer. Francisco Boya remains sidelined with a knee issue that isn't expected to heal until early February 2026, while Jhonny Porozo is out through suspension after accumulating disciplinary points, ruling him out until later in November. Gilberto Mora continues to recover from a hand injury, and Ramiro Arciga is battling an ankle problem that should keep him out until the latter part of the month.

FC Juarez team news

FC Juarez enter this matchup with a couple of fitness concerns, as Guille Ruiz and Ian Torres are both dealing with knocks that leave their availability in doubt.

