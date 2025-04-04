How to watch today's Texas Longhorns vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The South Carolina Gamecocks (34-3) and Texas Longhorns (35-3) are set to square off in a highly anticipated Final Four showdown on Friday, with both programs eyeing a spot in the national title game.

South Carolina is chasing history, aiming to become just the fourth team to capture consecutive NCAA championships. Dawn Staley’s squad has been dominant throughout the tournament and remains the favorite, but the surging Longhorns stand in their way.

Under head coach Vic Schaefer, Texas finally broke through to the Final Four for the first time in over two decades after four straight Elite Eight exits. Monday’s gritty 58-47 victory over TCU showcased their toughness, as they held the Horned Frogs to just 26.7% from the field and forced 21 turnovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas Longhorns vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Texas Longhorns vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and tip-off time

The Texas Longhorns and the South Carolina Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the South Carolina Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco will handle play-by-play duties for Friday's Final Four showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns in the NCAA Tournament. He'll be joined by Rebecca Lobo, who will provide color commentary, while Holly Rowe will offer in-game reports and updates from the sidelines.

The game will also be available for streaming via the ESPN app, Sling and Fubo, which carries ESPN networks and offers a free trial for new users.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

The Longhorns have been relentless on the offensive boards all season, winning the rebounding battle in all three meetings with South Carolina. Kyla Oldacre, in particular, has been a problem for the Gamecocks. She posted 13 points and six boards off the bench in their February win and racked up 11 points and a staggering 16 rebounds in the earlier season loss. Limiting her second-chance opportunities will be key for South Carolina.

Texas star Madison Booker has been lights out in March Madness, pouring in 18.8 points per contest. She and Taylor Jones will need to lead the charge offensively, but Oldacre's presence in the paint could once again be the X-factor.

South Carolina Gamecocks news & key performers

For the Gamecocks, balance and depth have been their calling cards. Freshman Joyce Edwards leads the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game, while Chloe Kitts has stepped up in the tournament, averaging 12.3 points and 8.0 rebounds. Alongside the versatile Sania Feagin, they'll play a crucial role in battling Texas’ imposing frontcourt.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage