Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 12 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Talleres and Union will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Talleres vs Union is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Talleres host Union in a Liga Profesional Clausura Group A fixture, with Jorge Sampaoli's side looking to arrest a damaging run of poor form on home turf.

Sampaoli's Talleres have not won in five successive league matches. Three defeats in that sequence, including a 1-0 loss to San Lorenzo on September 5, have left them rooted in 15th place in Clausura Group A, and the pressure on the Argentine coach is growing.

Union arrive in significantly better shape. Leonardo Madelon's side sit fifth in the group after winning their last three Liga Profesional outings, most recently a 3-2 victory over Instituto on September 8.

Talleres have conceded freely across this difficult stretch, and their defensive record will be tested by a Union side that has scored nine goals across its last five league games.

For Sampaoli, this is a fixture Talleres simply cannot afford to lose. Union, buoyed by momentum and climbing the table, will see this as a chance to consolidate their position.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Talleres vs Union, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Talleres vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Talleres for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Leonardo Madelon leads Union into this match. No injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the away squad, and a projected XI for the visitors is yet to be announced. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Talleres have recorded no wins, two draws, and three losses from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to San Lorenzo on September 5, extending a winless run that stretches back through August. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 0-0 with Central Cordoba de Santiago and 2-2 with Rosario Central, but losses to Gimnasia Mendoza (3-1) and Lanus (3-0) highlight a persistent defensive problem. Talleres scored four goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Union have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Instituto on September 8, making it three consecutive league victories. They also beat Sarmiento 4-1 and Aldosivi 3-1 during that run, with defeats to San Lorenzo (0-1) and Central Cordoba de Santiago (1-2) the only blemishes. Union scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs ended 1-1 when Union hosted Talleres in the Liga Profesional on May 2, 2026. Before that, Talleres won 3-2 away at Union in November 2024. Across the last five head-to-head encounters across all competitions, Talleres hold one win to Union's one, with three matches drawn.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Talleres sit 15th while Union are placed fifth. In Apertura Group A, Talleres are fourth and Union are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Talleres vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: