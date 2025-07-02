How to watch today's Switzerland Women vs Norway Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Switzerland and Norway, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland and Norway kick off Group A of the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO on Wednesday at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, setting the stage for a pivotal clash between tournament hosts and historical contenders.

Switzerland, making their third EURO appearance, aim to leverage home advantage for a maiden knockout-stage berth, while Norway, despite recent tournament struggles, enter as group favorites with a star-studded squad seeking to reclaim past glory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland vs Norway kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at St. Jakob-Park, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

Switzerland’s preparations are clouded by fitness concerns surrounding captain Lia Wälti, who was controversially included in the squad despite battling a knee injury. Coach Pia Sundhage has defended the decision, though Wälti’s limited mobility could impact her midfield anchor role.

The squad otherwise arrives fully fit, with defender Viola Calligaris and teenager Sydney Schertenleib poised to bolster the backline and attack, respectively. Switzerland concluded pre-tournament preparations with a 4-1 friendly win over the Czech Republic, showcasing goals from Riola Xhemaili, Geraldine Reuteler, and Smilla Vallotto. No suspensions affect the hosts.

Norway team news

Norway boast a full-strength squad with no injuries or suspensions reported. Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen, coming off a solid Liga F season, anchors an attack featuring Ada Hegerberg and rising star Signe Gaupset, who could make her major-tournament debut.

