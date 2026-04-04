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Switzerland

Switzerland Overview

Finland v Switzerland: UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group A

Lehmann suffers blow and leaves Swiss squad

Switzerland national team coach Rafel Navarro has been forced to shuffle his pack ahead of the upcoming international break following the news that Alisha Lehmann will be unavailable for selection. Lehmann will miss the crucial upcoming fixtures as she stays behind to undergo treatment for a fitness issue. The Swiss Football Association (SFV) confirmed the news on Saturday.

A. LehmannTurkiye
Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
Alisha Lehmann Switzerland Women 2024

📽️ | Lehmann hits cameraman while recreating iconic video

Alisha Lehmann inadvertently fired a wayward shot into an unsuspecting cameraman while recreating Ronaldinho’s iconic crossbar challenge. The Switzerland international, who now plays her club football in Italy for Como Women, is a clean striker of the ball. Not every effort can be struck perfectly, though, meaning that the odd apology and comforting hug has to be handed out.

A. LehmannComo Women
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October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
3
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
7
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
2
Israel badge
Israel
ISR
0
FT
agg 9 - 3
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Standings

1. Division FBiH crest1. Division FBiH

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4برينتفورد crestبرينتفورد6240126610
D
W
D
D
D
5إيفرتون crestإيفرتون624085310
D
W
D
D
D
6تشيلسي crestتشيلسي63121513210
W
L
D
L
W
7ليدز يونايتد crestليدز يونايتد62318539
L
D
W
D
D
8هال سيتي crestهال سيتي62318629
D
L
D
D
W
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UEFA Champions League: AS Roma vs. Real Madrid! ODDSET boosted Real Madrid gewinnt auf 20,00 – 14.10.2026
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