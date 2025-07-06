How to watch today's Switzerland Women vs Iceland Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's EURO match between Switzerland and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland Women will be aiming to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Iceland Women in their second group stage clash of Women's Euro 2025, with the action set to unfold in front of home fans in Bern.

The hosts began their campaign with a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Norway, despite taking a first-half lead through Nadine Riesen. Things quickly unravelled after the break as Ada Hegerberg pulled Norway level before a cruel Julia Stierli own goal flipped the script and condemned the Swiss to an opening-day defeat.

Iceland, meanwhile, are desperately trying to avoid a third straight group-stage exit after narrowly falling 1-0 to Finland in their opener. The match was evenly contested until Hildur Antonsdottir was dismissed just before the hour for a second yellow—handing Finland the upper hand, which they took full advantage of by netting the winner in the 70th minute. That defeat extended Iceland's winless drought at the Euros to six games.

How to watch Switzerland vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Switzerland and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

Switzerland vs Iceland kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Switzerland and Iceland will be played at Wankdorfstadion in Bern, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 16 H. Antonsdottir

Switzerland team news

Switzerland may look to shake things up in attack to find a sharper edge, with Alayah Pilgrim potentially replacing Riola Xhemaili up front to partner Geraldine Reuteler.

Iceland team news

As for Iceland, they'll be forced to cope without Hildur Antonsdottir, who serves a one-match suspension following her red card. There are also doubts over captain Glodis Viggosdottir, who was subbed off at half-time against Finland due to illness and remains a question mark for Sunday's crucial clash.

