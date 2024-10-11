How to watch today's Suriname vs Costa Rica Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Suriname and Costa Rica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Suriname has the opportunity to climb into one of the top two spots in Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League when they welcome Costa Rica on Friday at Dr. Ir Franklin Essed Stadium.

Natio slipped to third place in the group after suffering a 1-0 loss to Guadeloupe on matchday two, leaving them one point behind Los Ticos, who managed a 0-0 stalemate against Guatemala.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Suriname vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Nations League match between Suriname and Costa Rica is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Suriname vs Costa Rica kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Suriname and Costa Rica will be played at Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo, Suriname.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Friday, October 11, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Suriname team news

In the match against Guadeloupe, Suriname featured four new faces in their starting lineup. Warner Hahn took over for Etienne Vaessen in goal, while Liam van Gelderen, Ridgeciano Haps, and Jaden Montnor came in to replace Anfernee Dijksteel, Stefano Denswil, and Gyrano Kerk.

Jayden Turfkruier, Silvinho Esajas, and Jonathan Fonkel are all aiming for their first appearances with the national team. Meanwhile, Gleofilo Vlijter has the chance to become the nation's all-time leading scorer, currently tied with Stefano Rijssel at 14 goals.

Suriname possible XI: Hahn; Van Gelderen, Abena, Pinas, Haps; Pherai, Van der Kust; Jubitana, Kerk, Paal; Vlijter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vaessen, Hahn, Fonkel Defenders: Van Gelderen, Abena, Pinas, Haps, Denswil, Paal, Van der Kust, Dijksteel, Dankerlui, Malone Midfielders: Pherai, Van der Kust, Kerk, Haps, Misidjan, Lonwijk, Montnor, Adipi, Esajas, Turfkruier, Righters, Slagveer, Eduard Forwards: Vlijter, Kerk, Paal, Becker, Vente, Conraad, Burgzorg, Hilterman, Jubitana, Yekini, Apai

Costa Rica team news

In their goalless draw against Guatemala, the Costa Rican squad made several substitutions, bringing on Gerald Taylor, Sebastian Acuna, Manfred Ugalde, and Warren Madrigal to replace Haxzel Quiros, Alejandro Bran, Alonso Martinez, and Josimar Alcocer.

Rashir Parkins is the sole player selected for this window still in search of his first senior cap with Los Ticos, following Acuna, who earned his first on matchday two. Additionally, Joel Campbell, their third-most capped player in history, has the opportunity to surpass Celso Borges and Juan Ulloa to move into fifth place on the all-time scoring list, as he aims for his 28th goal on Friday.

Costa Rica possible XI: Sequeira; Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo; Aguilera, Bran, Brenes, Lassiter; Madrigal, Martinez, Campbell

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sequeira, Chamorro, Cruz, Lezcano, Briceño Defenders: Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo, Vargas, Matarrita, Taylor, Cascante, Sequeira, Mora, Quirós, Faerron, Molina, Salinas Midfielders: Aguilera, Bran, Brenes, Lassiter, Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Lassiter, Galo, Rojas, Parkins, Acuña Forwards: Madrigal, Campbell, Ugalde, Martínez, Contreras, Vargas, Alcócer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/17/21 Suriname 1-2 Costa Rica CONCACAF Gold Cup 10/12/08 Suriname 1-4 Costa Rica World Championship Qual. CONCACAF 09/07/08 Costa Rica 7-0 Suriname World Championship Qual. CONCACAF

