How to watch today's Commanders vs Cowboys NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are vying for the NFC East crown as they face the Washington Commanders (4-12) in the regular season finale at FedEx Field.

Dak Prescott and company have already been assured of a postseason spot, but the No. 2 slot in the NFC is on the line in Sunday's game, along with the NFC East crown.

Claiming No. 2 in the conference would guarantee Dallas home-field advantage through the second round of the postseason. They kept their chances alive last week with a 20-19 victory over the Detroit Lions that was marred by a disputed officiating call.

Meanwhile, the Commanders picked up their seventh straight defeat when they went down 27-10 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, and will look to end yet another dismal campaign on a positive note.

Commanders vs Cowboys: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue FedEx Field Location North Englewood, Maryland

How to watch Commanders vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

The Commanders vs. Cowboys game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Commanders vs. Cowboys game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Commanders vs Cowboys on radio

Listen live as the Commanders take on the Cowboys at FedEx Field in Week 18.

Listen Live

National Radio: Compass Media/Westwood One Radio

Compass Media/Westwood One Radio Local

Washington Commanders Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station

BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), Julie Donaldson (color), London Fletcher (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: iHeartRadio app

iHeartRadio app Broadcast Crew: Moises Linares (play-by-play) and Juan Romero (color)

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Commanders vs Cowboys rosters & injury reports

Washington Commanders team news

The Washington Commanders will be without the services of veteran captains CB Kendall Fuller (knee) and DT Jonathan Allen (knee) for Sunday’s regular-season finale, the franchise announced on Friday.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder) and CB Christian Holmes (concussion) have also been ruled out for Sunday's game after picking up injuries in Week 17 versus San Francisco.

S Kam Curl (quad), RT Andrew Wylie (elbow) and DE Casey Toohill (shoulder) are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

On a positive note, CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), DB Quan Martin (chest), and DT John Ridgeway (foot) have all been cleared to play on Sunday.

Players Offense Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas, Chris Paul, Nick Gates, Tyler Larsen, Nick Gates, Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Logan Thomas, John Bates, Cole Turner, Curtis Hodges, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown, Jamison Crowder, Jahan Dotson, Byron Pringle, Mitchell Tinsley, Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, Chris Rodriguez Jr., Alex Armah Defense Casey Toohill, Andre Jones Jr., Daron Payne, John Ridgeway III, Jonathan Allen, Efe Obada, James Smith-Williams, KJ Henry, Khaleke Hudson, De'Jon Harris, Jabril Cox, Jamin Davis, David Mayo, Kendall Fuller, Jartavius Martin, Benjamin St-Juste, Christian Holmes, Tariq Castro-Fields, Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Danny Johnson, Kamren Curl, Terrell Burgess, Percy Butler, Jartavius Martin Special Teams Tress Way, Joey Slye, Tress Way, Camaron Cheeseman, Antonio Gibson, Byron Pringle, Jamison Crowder, Jahan Dotson

Dallas Cowboys team news

The Cowboys had several players absent from practice. Tyler Smith is listed as questionable. Smith has not practiced this week, sidelined by a foot injury sustained against the Detroit Lions last week, but there is optimism he could play on Sunday.

Dorance Armstrong and Jonathan Hankins are deemed questionable. Hankins has been limited the entire week and hasn’t played in weeks, whilst Armstrong was downgraded to DNP on Thursday but returned to a limited status on Friday.

Chuma Edoga, Tyler Biadasz, Juanyeh Thomas, and Chauncey Gholston are also considered questionable through respective injuries. Finally, Rico Dowdle and Hunter Leupke were full participants and carry no injury designation for Sunday. Meanwhile, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith were also taken off the injury report.

Players Offense Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas Special Teams Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn

Commanders vs Cowboys head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/24/23 Cowboys 45-10 Commanders 01/09/23 Commanders 26-6 Cowboys 10/02/22 Cowboys 25-10 Commanders 12/27/21 Cowboys 56-14 Commanders 12/12/21 Commanders 27-20 Cowboys

