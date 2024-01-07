How to watch today's Titans vs Jaguars NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) have a chance to clinch a playoff spot and and win back-to-back AFC South titles on the final day of the NFL regular season this Sunday. Standing in their way is their biggest rival: the Tennessee Titans, who have long been eliminated from playoff picture and will look to simply play party poopers against their division rivals.

Jacksonville led the AFC South entering Week 18, but fell to second when the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans faced off against each other on Saturday. The Jags would be determined to ensure that the top seat was only kept heated for them overnight. They have tiebreakers over both the Colts and the Texans, so a win in Nashville should seal the deal.

And they come into this clash fairly confident after ending a four-game losing streak by shutting out the dismal Carolina Panthers 34-14, despite the absence of Trevor Lawrence, who missed his first NFL game.

Titans, meanwhile, slipped to an 11th defeat of the season last week, the most they have suffered in one campaign since 2015, putting up just three points in a 26-3 loss to the Texans.

Titans vs Jaguars: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs Jaguars on TV & stream live online

The Titans vs Jaguars game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Titans vs Jaguars game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

How to listen to Titans vs Jaguars on radio

Listen live as the Titans take on the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Week 18.

Titans Radio Network: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship station

WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship station Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Jacksonville Radio Network: 1010 XL and 92.5 FM Flagship Station

1010 XL and 92.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Frank Frangie (play-by-play), Jeff Lageman (color), and Tony Boselli (color)

Titans vs Jaguars rosters & injury reports

Tennessee Titans team news

Tennessee QB Will Levis returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practise due to a foot injury. However, Levis was just limited in the official injury report. After what was another disastrous performance by the offensive line in Week 17, Levis may not be risked here, even if he’s healthy enough to play.

Players Offense Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Jaelyn Duncan, Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Calvin Throckmorton, Dillon Radunz, Andre Dillard, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears Defense Denico Autry, TK McLendon Jr., Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons, Jaleel Johnson, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Mike Brown, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror Special Teams Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Ryan Tannehill, Eric Garror, Kyle Philips, Tyjae Spears, Chris Moore, Morgan Cox

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Jaguars' star QB Trevor Lawrence is thought to be on track to play on Sunday, though he was still officially listed as limited with a right shoulder injury. Along with Lawrence, the Jaguars also had wide receiver Christian Kirk and wide receiver Zay Jones listed as limited. Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland and C.J. Beathard were all full participants.

Players Offense Calvin Ridley, Elijah Cooks, Walker Little, Tyler Shatley, Ben Bartch, Blake Hance, Luke Fortner, Brandon Scherff, Anton Harrison, Cole Van Lanen, Evan Engram, Luke Farrell, Brenton Strange, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Beathard, Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, D'Ernest Johnson, Christian Kirk, Jamal Agnew, Parker Washington, Zay Jones, Tim Jones

Defense Folorunso Fatukasi, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Roy Robertson-Harris, Angelo Blackson, Adam Gotsis, Tyler Lacy, Josh Allen, Yasir Abdullah, Travon Walker, K'Lavon Chaisson, Foyesade Oluokun, Shaquille Quarterman, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Caleb Johnson, Darious Williams, Christian Braswell, Tyson Campbell, Montaric Brown, Tre Herndon, Andre Cisco, Daniel Thomas, Antonio Johnson, Rayshawn Jenkins, Andrew Wingard

Special Teams Brandon McManus, Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik, Jamal Agnew

Titans vs Jaguars head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/23/19 Jaguars 34 - 21 Titans 01/08/23 Jaguars 20 - 20 Titans 12/22/11 Titans 36 - 22 Jaguars 12/21/12 Titans 20 - 0 Jaguars 10/10/21 Jaguars 37 - 19 Titans

