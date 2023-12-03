How to watch today's Titans vs Colts game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will be attempting to continue a three-game winning streak when they square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday in Week 13 NFL matchup.
The Colts are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff standings, which is amazing to think about given the season-ending injuries to their key stars. They are riding a three-game win streak after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 in their most recent game.
The Titans (4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Carolina 17-10, leading to the sacking of Panthers coach Frank Reich.
Indianapolis won the first matchup between the two sides 23-16 in Week 5 when Anthony Richardson picked up a shoulder injury that would require season-ending surgery.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Titans vs Colts: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Nissan Stadium
|Location
|Nashville, Tennessee
How to watch Titans vs Colts on TV & stream live online
The Titans vs Colts game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Titans vs Colts game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color), Matt Ryan (color), AJ Ross (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Titans vs Colts on radio
Listen live as the Titans take on the Colts at Nissan Stadium in Week 13.
Listen Live
- Local
- Titans Radio Network - WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (gameday host), Amie Wells (sideline reporter)
- Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)
Titans and Colts rosters & injury reports
Tennessee Titans team news
The Titans received some good news at the start of the practice week. Wide receiver Treylon Burks returned to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since sustaining a devastating concussion injury against the Steelers back on November 2.
The Arkansas graduate is still in concussion protocol, but this is a huge step in the right direction towards getting back on the gridiron sooner rather than later. On a more concerning note, quarterback Will Levis was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury.
|Players
|Offense
|Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Andre Dillard, Jaelyn Duncan, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Calvin Throckmorton, Dillon Radunz, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears
|Defense
|Denico Autry, TK McLendon Jr., Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Mike Brown, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror
|Special Teams
|Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Ryan Tannehill, Eric Garror, Kyle Philips, Tyjae Spears, Chris Moore, Morgan Cox, Jack Gibbens
Indianapolis Colts team newsThe Colts will have to make do without the services of star running back Jonathan Taylor, who is sidelined following thumb surgery. Aside from that, CB Juju Brents (quadriceps), and WR Isaiah McKenzie (toe) did not practice on Wednesday, while DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder) was limited. Center Ryan Kelly (concussion), TE Drew Ogletree (foot), and T Bernhard Raimann (Knee) were all full participants.
|Players
|Offense
|Michael Pittman Jr., Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson, Will Fries, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon
|Defense
|Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin, DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone, JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown, Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr.
|Special Teams
|Rigoberto Sanchez, Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs
Titans vs Colts head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/8/23
|Colts 23-16 Titans
|10/23/22
|Titans 19-10 Colts
|10/2/22
|Colts 17-24 Titans
|10/31/21
|Colts 31-34 Titans
|9/26/21
|Titans 25-16 Colts