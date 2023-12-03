How to watch today's Titans vs Colts game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Titans against the Colts, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will be attempting to continue a three-game winning streak when they square off against the Tennessee Titans (4-7) on Sunday in Week 13 NFL matchup.

The Colts are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff standings, which is amazing to think about given the season-ending injuries to their key stars. They are riding a three-game win streak after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 in their most recent game.

The Titans (4-7) snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Carolina 17-10, leading to the sacking of Panthers coach Frank Reich.

Indianapolis won the first matchup between the two sides 23-16 in Week 5 when Anthony Richardson picked up a shoulder injury that would require season-ending surgery.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Titans vs Colts: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs Colts on TV & stream live online

The Titans vs Colts game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Titans vs Colts game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color), Matt Ryan (color), AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Titans vs Colts on radio

Listen live as the Titans take on the Colts at Nissan Stadium in Week 13.

Listen Live

Local

Titans Radio Network - WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (gameday host), Amie Wells (sideline reporter)

Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

- 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)

Titans and Colts rosters & injury reports

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans received some good news at the start of the practice week. Wide receiver Treylon Burks returned to practice in a limited capacity for the first time since sustaining a devastating concussion injury against the Steelers back on November 2.

The Arkansas graduate is still in concussion protocol, but this is a huge step in the right direction towards getting back on the gridiron sooner rather than later. On a more concerning note, quarterback Will Levis was limited on Wednesday with an ankle injury.