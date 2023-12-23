How to watch today's Titans vs Seahawks NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a massive win on Monday Night Football, the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) travel cross country to take on the Tennessee Titans (5-9) in an inter-conference battle at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since September 2021, when the Titans pulled out a 33-30 overtime victory in Seattle.

Despite being third in the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks are very much alive in the playoff hunt. They snapped their four-game losing streak by taking down one of the Super Bowl favorites in Week 15, edging out the Philadelphia Eagles to secure a 20-17 win.

Up next is much simpler task for the Seahawks as they host the already-eliminated Tennessee Titans, who are dead last in the AFC South and are coming off a 19-16 loss to a Houston Texans side without their starting QB and potential Offensive Rookie of the Year CJ Stroud.

Tennessee is the only team in the AFC South without a winning record, and to pile on their misery, their rookie QB Will Levis suffered a high ankle sprain towards the end of that loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Titans vs Seahawks: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 24, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Titans vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

The Titans vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Titans vs Seahawks game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Titans vs Seahawks on radio

Listen live as the Titans take on the Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Week 16.

Listen Live

Local

Titans Radio Network: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship station

WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship station Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Washington, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Montana: Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station

Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (color analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)

Titans vs Seahawks rosters & injury reports

Tennessee Titans team news

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis suffered an ankle injury on the final offensive play of Week 15. Head coach Mike Vrabel has informed reporters that if he can't play, Ryan Tannehill will take over at quarterback.

Secondary players S Amani Hooker (knee), S K’Von Wallace (quad), and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip) have all been ruled out. Hooker was placed on season-ending IR. The Titans will be especially thin at safety and cornerback. Linebackers Jack Gibbens (back) and Luke Gifford (hamstring) will remain sidelined. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) was unsurprisingly ruled out as well.

Players Offense Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Jaelyn Duncan, Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Calvin Throckmorton, Dillon Radunz, Andre Dillard, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears Defense Denico Autry, TK McLendon Jr., Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons, Jaleel Johnson, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Mike Brown, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror Special Teams Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Ryan Tannehill, Eric Garror, Kyle Philips, Tyjae Spears, Chris Moore, Morgan Cox

Seattle Seahawks team news

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who missed the past two games with a groin issue, will start on Sunday against the Titans after looking "sharp" in practice.

Seattle have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest versus the Tennessee Titans including safety Jamal Adams, who is still dealing with a knee injury that has forced him to miss two games since Week 4 including last week's win versus the Eagles. Frank Clark Sr. (illness) and Dee Eskridge (rib) are also ruled out as they have missed practice time this week.

Safety Julian Love has no game designation, but he and his wife are awaiting the birth of their child, casting uncertainty about his availability.

Players Offense DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young, Charles Cross, Stone Forsythe, Raiqwon O'Neal, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olu Oluwatimi, Joey Hunt, Anthony Bradford, Phil Haynes, McClendon Curtis, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Brady Russell, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Nick Bellore, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh Defense Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Leonard Williams, Mario Edwards Jr., Jarran Reed, Cameron Young, Dre'Mont Jones, Myles Adams, Boye Mafe, Frank Clark, Bobby Wagner, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown, Riq Woolen, Michael Jackson, Artie Burns, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams Special Teams Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Michael Dickson, DeeJay Dallas, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge, DeeJay Dallas, Tre Brown, Chris Stoll

Titans vs Seahawks head-to-head record

Date Match Score 9/20/21 Seahawks 30-33 Titans 9/25/17 Titans 33-27 Seahawks

More NFL News