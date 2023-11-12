How to watch today's Buccaneers vs Titans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Buccaneers against the Titans, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having dropped four in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) will look to get back on track in 2023 when the Tennessee Titans (3-5) come to town on Sunday in NFL Week 10 action.

Titans @ Buccaneers | Sun Nov 12 | 13:00 ET Watch on Paramount+

The Buccaneers are riding a four-game losing skid after falling to a heartbreaking 39-37 defeat to the Houston Texans last week. The Titans, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, including a 20-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Buccaneers vs Titans: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Buccaneers vs Titans on TV & stream live online

The Buccaneers vs Titans game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Buccaneers vs Titans game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Matt Ryan (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Buccaneers vs Titans on radio

Listen live as the Buccaneers take on the Titans at Raymond James Stadium in Week 10.

Listen Live

Local:

Buccaneers Radio Network: WXTB 97.9 FM - Flagship Station

WXTB 97.9 FM - Broadcast Crew: Emerson Deckerhoff Jr. (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)

Spanish: - 96.1 FM WTMP-FM and 1470 AM WMGG Flagship Station

Titans Radio Network: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (gameday host), Amie Wells (sideline reporter)

Buccaneers and Titans rosters & injury reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Carlton Davis (toe), Jame Dean (concussion), and Josh Hayes (concussion) were all held out of Buccaneers' practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, guard Matt Feiler (knee) returned to practice, while right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) was also limited. After missing last week's game, defensive lineman Logan Hall returned in a limited capacity. Vita Vea is still dealing with a groin injury but should play against the Titans after returning last week against the Texans.

Players Offense Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins, Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule, Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey, Cody Mauch, Nick Leverett, Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton, Cade Otton, David Wells, Ko Kieft, Payne Durham, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn Defense Calijah Kancey, Mike Greene, Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Logan Hall, William Gholston, Patrick O'Connor, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts, Devin White, K.J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill, Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Carlton Davis III, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather, Ryan Neal, Christian Izien Special Teams Jake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner, Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer, Rachaad White