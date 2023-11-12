How to watch today's Buccaneers vs Titans game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Having dropped four in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) will look to get back on track in 2023 when the Tennessee Titans (3-5) come to town on Sunday in NFL Week 10 action.
The Buccaneers are riding a four-game losing skid after falling to a heartbreaking 39-37 defeat to the Houston Texans last week. The Titans, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games, including a 20-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers last time out.
Buccaneers vs Titans: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, November 12, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Raymond James Stadium
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
How to watch Buccaneers vs Titans on TV & stream live online
The Buccaneers vs Titans game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 am ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Buccaneers vs Titans game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Matt Ryan (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Buccaneers vs Titans on radio
Listen live as the Buccaneers take on the Titans at Raymond James Stadium in Week 10.
Listen Live
- Local:
- Buccaneers Radio Network: WXTB 97.9 FM - Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Emerson Deckerhoff Jr. (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)
Spanish: - 96.1 FM WTMP-FM and 1470 AM WMGG Flagship Station
Titans Radio Network: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Mike Keith (play-by-play), Dave McGinnis (analyst), Rhett Bryan (gameday host), Amie Wells (sideline reporter)
Buccaneers and Titans rosters & injury reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news
Carlton Davis (toe), Jame Dean (concussion), and Josh Hayes (concussion) were all held out of Buccaneers' practice on Wednesday. Meanwhile, guard Matt Feiler (knee) returned to practice, while right tackle Luke Goedeke (foot) was also limited. After missing last week's game, defensive lineman Logan Hall returned in a limited capacity. Vita Vea is still dealing with a groin injury but should play against the Titans after returning last week against the Texans.
|Players
|Offense
Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett, Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins, Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule, Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie, Robert Hainsey, Cody Mauch, Nick Leverett, Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton, Cade Otton, David Wells, Ko Kieft, Payne Durham, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, Rachaad White, Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|Defense
Calijah Kancey, Mike Greene, Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, Logan Hall, William Gholston, Patrick O'Connor, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts, Devin White, K.J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill, Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum, Carlton Davis III, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather, Ryan Neal, Christian Izien
|Special Teams
Jake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner, Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer, Rachaad White
Tennessee Titans team newsThe Titans are starting the practice week with several question marks for a few important players. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb), who has arguably been the team’s best player in the secondary all year long, is considered "doubtful" for the trip to Tampa.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to practice in a limited capacity, but will be the backup to rookie Will Levis who was already announced as the starter. Right guard Daniel Brunskill and Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair are dealing with an ankle injury that prevented him from practicing on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Treylon Burks and right tackle Chris Hubbard remain in concussion protocol to start the week. However, there was a positive update regarding one important piece of the Titans’ defense. Cornerback Roger McCreary practiced fully on Wednesday and is good to go on Sunday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.
|Players
|Offense
Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Chris Hubbard, Jaelyn Duncan, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Will Levis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears
|Defense
Denico Autry, Kyle Peko, Teair Tart, Jeffery Simmons, Jaleel Johnson, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Monty Rice, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Matthew Jackson, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror
|Special Teams
Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Kyle Philips, Amani Hooker, Tyjae Spears, Chris Moore, Morgan Cox, Jack Gibbens
Buccaneers vs Titans head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|21/8/22
|Titans 13-3 Buccaneers
|22/8/21
|Buccaneers 3-34 Titans
|27/10/19
|Titans 27-23 Buccaneers
|19/8/18
|Titans 14-30 Buccaneers
|14/9/15
|Buccaneers 14-42 Titans