How to watch today's Buccaneers vs Eagles NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Wild Card round of 2024 NFL Playoffs ends with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) at Raymond James Stadium.
While Tampa Bay enters the playoffs having won five of their last six games, a run that earned them the No. 4 seed by winning the NFC South title for the third consecutive year, Philadelphia lost five of their last six to end the regular season.
The Eagles did beat the Bucs pretty easily in Week 3, but the stakes are much higher now. This is the sixth meeting between the two franchises all-time in the playoffs with the Bucs holding a 3-2 lead.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Buccaneers vs Eagles: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Monday, January 15, 2024
|Kickoff time
|8:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Raymond James Stadium
|Location
|Tampa, Florida
How to watch Buccaneers vs Eagles on TV & stream live online
The Buccaneers vs. Eagles game will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. The network is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC, even in the playoffs.
You can stream the game through ESPN+ with a subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Watch
- Network: NBC
- Time: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Buccaneers vs Eagles on radio
Listen live as the Buccaneers take on the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Listen Live
- Local
- Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App
- Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)
- Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey
- Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)
- Tampa Bay/Sarasota: 98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)
- Spanish Radio: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora
- Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)
Buccaneers and Eagles rosters & injury reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news
All players are in good health for the Bucs despite a few being listed as questionable. K.J. Britt (calf), Josh Hayes (quad/knee), and Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) are those listed with the "questionable" designation, but head coach Todd Bowles told the media everyone is "good to go" Monday night.
|Players
|Offense
|Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask; Sean Tucker, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Rachaad White; Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rakim Jarrett, Trey Palmer, Deven Thompkins; Payne Durham, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, David Wells; Matt Feiler, Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Nick Leverett, Cody Mauch, Justin Skule, Aaron Stinnie, Brandon Walton, Tristan Wirfs
|Defense
|Greg Gaines, William Gholston, Mike Greene, Logan Hall, Pat O'Connor, Calijah Kancey, Vita Vea; Shaquil Barrett, K. J. Britt, Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, YaYa Diaby, Cam Gill, Anthony Nelson, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Markees Watts, Devin White; Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes, Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, Zyon McCollum, Ryan Neal, Derrek Pitts, Antoine Winfield Jr
|Special Teams
|Jake Camarda, Chase McLaughlin, Zach Triner
Philadelphia Eagles team news
WR A.J. Brown has played another key role for the Philadelphia Eagles this season. However, Brown is dealing with a knee injury and has been ruled out for their NFC Wild Card round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Safety Sydney Brown (knee) will also be unavailable for the Eagles.
On the flip side, S Reed Blankenship (groin) has a chance to play, while QB Jalen Hurts was a full participant again on Saturday and did not receive an injury designation for game day.
|Players
|Offense
|A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
|Defense
|Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown
|Special Teams
|Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny
Buccaneers vs Eagles head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|09/26/23
|Buccaneers 25-16 Eagles
|01/16/22
|Buccaneers 31-15 Eagles
|10/15/21
|Eagles 28-22 Buccaneers
|09/16/18
|Buccaneers 27-21 Eagles
|12/08/16
|Eagles 17-9 Buccaneers