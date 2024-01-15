How to watch today's Buccaneers vs Eagles NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Philadelphia Eagles, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Wild Card round of 2024 NFL Playoffs ends with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) at Raymond James Stadium.

While Tampa Bay enters the playoffs having won five of their last six games, a run that earned them the No. 4 seed by winning the NFC South title for the third consecutive year, Philadelphia lost five of their last six to end the regular season.

The Eagles did beat the Bucs pretty easily in Week 3, but the stakes are much higher now. This is the sixth meeting between the two franchises all-time in the playoffs with the Bucs holding a 3-2 lead.

Buccaneers vs Eagles: Date & kickoff time

Buccaneers vs Eagles: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, January 15, 2024 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Buccaneers vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

The Buccaneers vs. Eagles game will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. The network is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC, even in the playoffs.

You can stream the game through ESPN+ with a subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Network : NBC

: NBC Time: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter), Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Buccaneers vs Eagles on radio

Listen live as the Buccaneers take on the Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App

Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey

La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)

Tampa Bay/Sarasota: 98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station

98Rock - Bucs Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (reporter)

Spanish Radio: TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora

TAMPA BAY: 96.1 FM La Invasora Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (analyst)

Buccaneers and Eagles rosters & injury reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

All players are in good health for the Bucs despite a few being listed as questionable. K.J. Britt (calf), Josh Hayes (quad/knee), and Baker Mayfield (ankle/ribs) are those listed with the "questionable" designation, but head coach Todd Bowles told the media everyone is "good to go" Monday night.