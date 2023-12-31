How to watch today's Seahawks vs Steelers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, every game is like the playoffs in the NFL. Two sides fighting for their own post in the playoffs will meet at Lumen Field on New Year's eve, as the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) make the trip to Seattle for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (8-7).

After injuries and changes at quarterback, along with a three-game losing skid, the Steelers were finally able to get back into the win column last week, with a dominating 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Seahawks, meanwhile, secured a 20-17 comeback win over the Tennessee Titans.

This is expected to be a crucial showdown and with both teams on the cusp of playoff berths, neither can afford the loses. Despite a loaded slate of games on Sunday, this is one that fans should mark on their calendars.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Seahawks vs Steelers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 4:05 p.m. ET/ 3:05 p.m. CT/ 1:05 p.m. PT Venue Lumen Field Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Steelers vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

The Steelers vs. Seahawks game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:05 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Seahawks vs Steelers on radio

Listen live as the Seahawks take on the Steelers at Lumen Field in Week 16.

Listen Live

Local

Washington, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Montana: Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station

Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (color analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Steelers Nation Network - WDVE 102.5 FM, WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Bill Hingrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analyst)

Seahawks vs Steelers rosters & injury reports

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seattle Seahawks will be without S Jamal Adams for the third consecutive game when they meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on Sunday as he works his way back from niggling knee issue.

With Adams sidelined once again, the Seahawks will continue to rely on Julian Love as his replacement alongside Quandre Diggs in the secondary. Seattle also ruled out 41-year old T Jason Peters (plantar fasciitis) and OL Frank Clark (illness), while WR Dee Eskridge (rib) will also sit out a fifth consecutive game.

In addition to four players being ruled out, the Seahawks also listed six players as questionable to play against the Steelers, including RB Ken Walker III, WR DK Metcalf, LB Jordyn Brooks, and CB Devon Witherspoon.

Players Offense DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young, Charles Cross, Stone Forsythe, Raiqwon O'Neal, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olu Oluwatimi, Joey Hunt, Anthony Bradford, Phil Haynes, McClendon Curtis, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Brady Russell, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Nick Bellore, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh Defense Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Leonard Williams, Mario Edwards Jr., Jarran Reed, Cameron Young, Dre'Mont Jones, Myles Adams, Boye Mafe, Frank Clark, Bobby Wagner, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown, Riq Woolen, Michael Jackson, Artie Burns, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams Special Teams Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Michael Dickson, DeeJay Dallas, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge, DeeJay Dallas, Tre Brown, Chris Stoll

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Kenny Pickett is questionable to play in Week 17 due to an ankle injury. Also, three players have been ruled out of the game by the team: LB Elandon Robert, S Trenton Thompson, and S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Players Offense Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin Defense Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan Special Teams Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III

Seahawks vs Steelers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 8/14/22 Steelers 32-25 Seahawks 10/18/21 Steelers 23-20 Seahawks 9/15/19 Steelers 26-28 Seahawks 11/30/15 Seahawks 39-30 Steelers 9/18/11 Steelers 24-0 Seahawks

