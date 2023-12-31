How to watch today's 49ers vs Commanders NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between the 49ers and the Commanders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a humbling loss on Monday, the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) will look to bounce back quickly and wrap up the coveted No.1 spot in the NFC when they cross the country to take on the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Sunday in NFL Week 17 action.

The San Francisco 49ers will head to Landover on the back of an ugly 33-19 Christmas loss to the Baltimore Ravens in what arguably was their worst performance of the season. However, one of the few advantages coming from San Francisco playing on a short week is that they have to flush the setback out of their systems, and the Commanders present a great opportunity to return to winning ways.

Washington are coming off a dramatic 30-28 loss to the New York Jets last time out. They trailed 27-7 at halftime, but they battled back and made things exciting before ultimately falling short.

At this point in the season, the Commanders have nothing to play for other than draft position, but the 49ers cannot afford to take anyone lightly as they need to win both of their next two games to seal the NFC No. 1 seed and that important first-round bye.

49ers vs Commanders: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 10 a.m. PT Venue FedEx Field Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch 49ers vs Commanders on TV & stream live online

The 49ers vs. Commanders game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the 49ers vs. Commanders game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

How to listen to 49ers vs Commanders on radio

Listen live as the 49ers take on the Commanders at FedEx Field in Week 17.

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Washington Commanders Radio: BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station

BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bram Weinstein (play-by-play), Julie Donaldson (color), London Fletcher (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: iHeartRadio app

iHeartRadio app Broadcast Crew: Moises Linares (play-by-play) and Juan Romero (color)

49ers and Commanders rosters & injury reports

San Francisco 49ers team news

Rookie S Ji’Ayir Brown was ruled out on Friday from playing in the 49ers’ Week 17 game against the Washington Commanders. Veteran S Logan Ryan will likely replace him in the starting lineup.

The 49ers also ruled out DT Arik Armstead for the fourth successive game with foot and knee issues. WR Jauan Jennings will miss his second game in a row due to a concussion.

The club plans to activate second-year WR Danny Gray (shoulder) for the weekend's game. He began practicing this week as a player designated to return from injured reserve. TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) and backup T Jaylon Moore (concussion) will be unavailable to feature against the Commanders, either

Washington Commanders team news

Washington Commanders will be without the services of S Percy Butler (wrist), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), C Tyler Larsen (knee), T Charles Leno (calf), and CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) on Sunday, while QB Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), and T Andrew Wylie (elbow) have been listed as questionable.

49ers vs Commanders head-to-head record

Date Match Score 12/25/22 49ers 37-20 Commanders 12/14/20 49ers 15-23 Commanders 10/20/19 Commanders 0-9 49ers 10/15/17 Commanders 26-24 49ers 11/24/14 49ers 17-23 Commanders

