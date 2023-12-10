How to watch today's 49ers vs Seahawks NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the 49ers against the Seahawks, as well as kickoff time and team news.

After thrashing the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 last week, the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) return home on Sunday to take on NFC West opponent the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers made a resounding statement last week in Philadelphia, and made a proper case for best team in the NFC until further notice. Nobody wants to play them in their current iteration right now. The hosts made easy work of Seattle (31-13) at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving day, and with the team in their pomp, the visitors will be fearing more of the same this time around.

To their credit, the Seahawks almost rebounded from their Thanksgiving loss, as they came very close to handing the Dallas Cowboys their first loss of the season in Dallas, but instead dropped their third straight game in a closely-contested affair 41-35.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

49ers vs Seahawks: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 10, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

The 49ers vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the 49ers vs Seahawks game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to 49ers vs Seahawks on radio

Listen live as the 49ers take on the Seahawks in California in Week 14.

Listen Live

Local

Washington, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Montana: Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station

Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (color analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

49ers and Seahawks rosters & injury reports

San Francisco 49ers team news

The San Francisco 49ers are set to be without the services of at least one starter for their second meeting in three weeks with the Seattle Seahawks after head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that defensive tackle Arik Armstead is likely to miss out because of foot and knee injuries.

Javon Kinlaw will likely step in for Armstead. Also dealing with a knee injury is starting right guard Spencer Burford, who is monitored on day-to-day basis. If Burford cannot feature, experienced Jon Feliciano will take Burford's place at right guard.

Tight end Ross Dwelley had already been ruled out with an ankle sprain, while rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is also set to miss out with his hamstring injury. Ray-Ray McCloud practiced in a limited capacity after he missed the Eagles game with a rib problem.