How to watch today's 49ers vs Seahawks NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

After thrashing the Philadelphia Eagles 42-19 last week, the San Francisco 49ers (9-3) return home on Sunday to take on NFC West opponent the Seattle Seahawks (6-6) at Levi's Stadium.
The 49ers made a resounding statement last week in Philadelphia, and made a proper case for best team in the NFC until further notice. Nobody wants to play them in their current iteration right now. The hosts made easy work of Seattle (31-13) at Lumen Field on Thanksgiving day, and with the team in their pomp, the visitors will be fearing more of the same this time around.
To their credit, the Seahawks almost rebounded from their Thanksgiving loss, as they came very close to handing the Dallas Cowboys their first loss of the season in Dallas, but instead dropped their third straight game in a closely-contested affair 41-35.
49ers vs Seahawks: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 10, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Levi's Stadium
|Location
|Santa Clara, California
How to watch 49ers vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online
The 49ers vs Seahawks game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
How to listen to 49ers vs Seahawks on radio
Listen live as the 49ers take on the Seahawks in California in Week 14.
Local
- Washington, Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Hawaii, Idaho, Oregon, Montana: Seahawks Radio Network - Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Steve Raible (play-by-play), Dave Wyman (color analyst), Jen Mueller (sideline reporter)
- California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)
- Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)
- Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)
49ers and Seahawks rosters & injury reports
San Francisco 49ers team news
The San Francisco 49ers are set to be without the services of at least one starter for their second meeting in three weeks with the Seattle Seahawks after head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that defensive tackle Arik Armstead is likely to miss out because of foot and knee injuries.
Javon Kinlaw will likely step in for Armstead. Also dealing with a knee injury is starting right guard Spencer Burford, who is monitored on day-to-day basis. If Burford cannot feature, experienced Jon Feliciano will take Burford's place at right guard.
Tight end Ross Dwelley had already been ruled out with an ankle sprain, while rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. is also set to miss out with his hamstring injury. Ray-Ray McCloud practiced in a limited capacity after he missed the Eagles game with a rib problem.
|Players
|Offense
|Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen
|Defense
|Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum
|Special Teams
|Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper
Seattle Seahawks team news
Seahawks' top two leading rushers Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) sat out Wednesday's practise due to respective injuries, but head coach Pete Carroll was hopeful about their potential return before Sunday's clash.
Also missing practice were Jamal Adams (knee), Tre Brown (heel) and Leonard Williams (ankle), while offensive linemen Abraham Lucas, Anthony Bradford and Evan Brown were all limited in practice to start the week. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks was forced off in the Week 13 game in Dallas due to an ankle injury that could force him to spend some time on the sidelines.
|Players
|Offense
|DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young, Charles Cross, Stone Forsythe, Raiqwon O'Neal, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olu Oluwatimi, Joey Hunt, Anthony Bradford, Phil Haynes, McClendon Curtis, Stone Forsythe, Jake Curhan, Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson, Brady Russell, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Nick Bellore, Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh
|Defense
|Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Leonard Williams, Mario Edwards Jr., Jarran Reed, Cameron Young, Dre'Mont Jones, Myles Adams, Boye Mafe, Frank Clark, Bobby Wagner, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush, Devon Witherspoon, Tre Brown, Riq Woolen, Michael Jackson, Artie Burns, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II, Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams
|Special Teams
|Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Michael Dickson, DeeJay Dallas, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge, DeeJay Dallas, Tre Brown, Chris Stoll
49ers vs Seahawks head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/24/23
|Seahawks 13-31 49ers
|1/15/23
|49ers 41-23 Seahawks
|12/16/22
|Seahawks 13-21 49ers
|9/19/22
|49ers 27-7 Seahawks
|12/6/21
|Seahawks 30-23 49ers