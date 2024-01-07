How to watch today's 49ers vs Rams NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The San Francisco 49ers (12-4) will host rivals the Los Angeles Rams (9-7) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Both teams are locked into their postseason spot, so there is very little to play for when these two NFC West teams wrap up the regular season.

The 49ers beat Washington Commanders 27-10 last Sunday. They are the top seed in the NFC heading into Week 18, and will remain the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs.

No. 6-seeded Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, beat the New York Giants 26-25 last weekend, and can't advance any higher as they already have tiebreakers over those teams that could finish with a 9-8, meaning they won't slide down in the playoff seeding either.

So, it's very likely that both Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles' head coach, Sean McVay, may rest their starters in what becomes a B-squad matchup to wrap up the final week of the regular season. However, bragging rights are important, and this NFC West duel will be no exception.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

49ers vs Rams: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch 49ers vs Rams on TV & stream live online

The 49ers vs. Rams game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the 49ers vs. Rams game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

How to listen to 49ers vs Rams on radio

Listen live as the 49ers take on the Rams at Levi's Stadium in Week 18.

Listen Live

Local

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Los Angeles Rams' Radio Network: ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM Flagship Stations

ESPN LA 710 AM and 93.1 JACK FM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Maurice Jones-Drew (color analyst), D'Marco Farr (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM Flagship Station

Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Troy Santiago (play-by-play), Ricardo Lopez (color analyst)

49ers vs Rams rosters & injury reports

San Francisco 49ers team news

49ers' head coach Shanahan has already confirmed as many as seven players will be ruled out from appearing in the Week 18 game, including RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), QB Brock Purdy, TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), CB Ambry Thomas (hand), and starting safeties Ji'Ayir Brown (knee) and Tashaun Gipson (quadriceps).

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who missed the 49ers' last two games while in the NFL's concussion protocol, is listed as questionable. The 49ers also plan to activate WR Ray-Ray McCloud from injured reserve, Shanahan said.

Players Offense Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen Defense Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum Special Teams Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper

Los Angeles Rams team news

Heading into the season finale, there are no fresh injury concerns for Los Angeles, which is a major boost. Starters such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are likely to be handed a breather here.

Tyler Higbee (shoulder) and Joe Noteboom (foot) have both been ruled out by head coach McVay, respectively but they will go into this contest listed as questionable. The same goes for Stafford, Kupp, Donald, Kyren Williams and Ernest Jones, who McVay already said won't feature. CB Duke Shelley is the only player ruled out as he will not be activated off injured reserve just yet.

Players Offense Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Davis Allen, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Joe Noteboom, Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, Zach Thomas, Warren McClendon Jr., Cooper Kupp, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz, Darrell Henderson Jr., Royce Freeman, Zach Evans Defense Jonah Williams, Earnest Brown IV, Kobie Turner, Aaron Donald, Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson, Michael Hoecht, Ochaun Mathis, Byron Young, Nick Hampton, Keir Thomas, Ernest Jones IV, Troy Reeder, Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel, Cobie Durant, Duke Shelley, Derion Kendrick, Tre Tomlinson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jordan Fuller, Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, John Johnson III Special Teams Ethan Evans, Lucas Havrisik, Ethan Evans, Alex Ward, Austin Trammell, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Cooper Kupp

49ers vs Rams head-to-head record

Date Match Score 09/18/23 Rams 23 - 30 49ers 10/31/22 Rams 31 - 31 49ers 10/04/22 49ers 24 - 9 Rams 01/31/22 Rams 20 - 17 49ers 01/10/22 Rams 24 - 27 49ers (AET)

More NFL News