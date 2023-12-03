How to watch today's Steelers vs Cardinals game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Steelers against the Cardinals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) will look to make it three straight victories at home when they host the lowly Arizona Cardinals (2-10) in a Week 13 matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.

After firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers' offense finally found a little spark as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. With the AFC very tight in terms of the playoff race, this is a game Pittsburgh can't afford to lose. Meanwhile, the Cardinals dropped their second straight game last week, losing 37-14 to the Rams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Steelers vs Cardinals: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Steelers vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

The Steelers vs Cardinals game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1 pm ET.

The best way to livestream the Steelers vs Cardinals game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)

How to listen to Steelers vs Cardinals on radio

Listen live as the Steelers take on the Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 13.

Listen Live

Local

Arizona, Oklahoma: Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Radio Network - WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline reporter) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter)

Steelers and Cardinals rosters & injury reports

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

There was much more good news than bad on the injury front for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice for the first time in over a month after dealing with a hamstring injury. He could very well be on course to return to action this week. The same goes for DT Montravius Adams (hamstring), and QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), both of whom received a full designation. Four players didn't participate due to rest days, including former Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson.