How to watch today's Steelers vs Cardinals game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4) will look to make it three straight victories at home when they host the lowly Arizona Cardinals (2-10) in a Week 13 matchup at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday.
After firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers' offense finally found a little spark as they beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. With the AFC very tight in terms of the playoff race, this is a game Pittsburgh can't afford to lose. Meanwhile, the Cardinals dropped their second straight game last week, losing 37-14 to the Rams.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Steelers vs Cardinals: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Acrisure Stadium
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch Steelers vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online
The Steelers vs Cardinals game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1 pm ET.
The best way to livestream the Steelers vs Cardinals game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline)
How to listen to Steelers vs Cardinals on radio
Listen live as the Steelers take on the Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Week 13.
Listen Live
Local
- Arizona, Oklahoma: Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
- Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
Pennsylvania, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia, Mexico: Steelers Radio Network - WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Max Starks (sideline reporter) and Missi Matthews (sideline reporter)
Steelers and Cardinals rosters & injury reports
Pittsburgh Steelers team news
There was much more good news than bad on the injury front for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Wednesday. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice for the first time in over a month after dealing with a hamstring injury. He could very well be on course to return to action this week. The same goes for DT Montravius Adams (hamstring), and QB Kenny Pickett (ankle), both of whom received a full designation. Four players didn't participate due to rest days, including former Cardinals DB Patrick Peterson.
|Players
|Offense
|Diontae Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Spencer Anderson, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Broderick Jones, Chukwuma Okorafor, Dylan Cook, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Rodney Williams, Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Connor Heyward, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, George Pickens, Miles Boykin
|Defense
|Cameron Heyward, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi, Armon Watts, T.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Mykal Walker, Blake Martinez, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, James Pierre, Darius Rush, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Trenton Thompson, Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Chandon Sullivan
|Special Teams
|Pressley Harvin III, Chris Boswell, Christian Kuntz, Anthony McFarland Jr., Godwin Igwebuike, Calvin Austin III
Arizona Cardinals team newsThe Arizona Cardinals' injury report includes nine players ahead of their clash with the Steelers. Six players didn't practice on Wednesday, including wide receiver Marquise Brown (heel), cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), tight end Trey McBride (groin), cornerback Starling Thomas V (ankle), safety Jalen Thompson (ribs) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (shoulder).The Cardinals recently activated Elijah Wilkinson off injured reserve and could potentially get their starting left guard back in the mix. Kevin Strong's absence last week was a major hole in Arizona's defensive line. After being designated as limited on the injury report alongside Joey Blount, he might return to the fold here.
|Players
|Offense
|Marquise Brown, D.J. Humphries, Carter O'Donnell, Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Keith Ismael, Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins, Blake Whiteheart, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune, James Conner, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram
|Defense
|Kevin Strong, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, Roy Lopez, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Ezekiel Turner, Owen Pappoe, Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Marco Wilson, Starling Thomas V, Jalen Thompson, Andre Chachere, Budda Baker, Joey Blount
|Special Teams
|Matt Prater, Blake Gillikin, Aaron Brewer, Blake Gillikin, Greg Dortch
Steelers vs Cardinals head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|12/9/19
|Cardinals 17-23 Steelers
|10/18/15
|Steelers 25-13 Cardinals
|10/24/11
|Cardinals 20-32 Steelers
|8/14/9
|Steelers 20-10 Cardinals
|2/2/9
|Cardinals 23-27 Steelers