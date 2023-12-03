How to watch today's Eagles vs 49ers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Eagles against the 49ers, as well as kickoff time and team news.

Two Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-3), will meet at Lincoln Financial Field this week in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.

The Eagles own the NFL's best record and look to strengthen their lead in the race for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC as they host the NFC West leading 49ers. The hosts defeated the Bills, 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Sunday, while they have also defeated top teams such as Dallas, and Kansas City in the last three weeks.

On the other hand, the 49ers look like a team set for another strong playoff push. Kyle Shanahan's side will head to Philadelphia riding a three-game winning streak of their own. The team have put an earlier three-game losing streak well-and-truly in the back mirror and thrashed the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 on Thanksgiving night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Eagles vs 49ers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Eagles vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

The Eagles vs 49ers game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Eagles vs 49ers game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Eagles vs 49ers on radio

Listen live as the Eagles take on the 49ers in Philadelphia in Week 13.

Listen Live

Local

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App

Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey

La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)

Eagles and 49ers rosters & injury reports

Philadelphia Eagles team news

Eagles' tight-ends' Dallas Goedert (forearm) and Grant Calcaterra (ankle) are trending in the right direction, though they remain questionable for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (thigh), DeVonta Smith and Julio Jones (knee) worked through injuries this week, but will be available to feature this weekend.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), who didn't play in Week 12 against Buffalo, should also return against the 49ers, which will be huge boost to the Eagles' offense. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) and Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) didn't practice all week and have been ruled out for Week 13.