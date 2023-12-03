How to watch today's Eagles vs 49ers game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Two Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-3), will meet at Lincoln Financial Field this week in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.
The Eagles own the NFL's best record and look to strengthen their lead in the race for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC as they host the NFC West leading 49ers. The hosts defeated the Bills, 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Sunday, while they have also defeated top teams such as Dallas, and Kansas City in the last three weeks.
On the other hand, the 49ers look like a team set for another strong playoff push. Kyle Shanahan's side will head to Philadelphia riding a three-game winning streak of their own. The team have put an earlier three-game losing streak well-and-truly in the back mirror and thrashed the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 on Thanksgiving night.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Eagles vs 49ers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Eagles vs 49ers on TV & stream live online
The Eagles vs 49ers game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Eagles vs 49ers game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
How to listen to Eagles vs 49ers on radio
Listen live as the Eagles take on the 49ers in Philadelphia in Week 13.
Listen Live
- Local
- California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)
- Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)
- Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)
- Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App
Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)
- Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey
Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)
Eagles and 49ers rosters & injury reports
Philadelphia Eagles team news
Eagles' tight-ends' Dallas Goedert (forearm) and Grant Calcaterra (ankle) are trending in the right direction, though they remain questionable for Sunday.
Defensive tackle Milton Williams has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Sunday. Wide receiver A.J. Brown (thigh), DeVonta Smith and Julio Jones (knee) worked through injuries this week, but will be available to feature this weekend.
Starting right tackle Lane Johnson (groin), who didn't play in Week 12 against Buffalo, should also return against the 49ers, which will be huge boost to the Eagles' offense. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (groin) and Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) didn't practice all week and have been ruled out for Week 13.
|Players
|Offense
|A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
|Defense
|Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown
|Special Teams
|Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny
San Francisco 49ers team news
DL Arik Armstead (foot), RB Jordan Mason (hamstring), and WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) are all questionable for Sunday's game after only practising on Friday. The trio were listed as limited participants. If Armstead is deemed unfit, it would likely mean more playing time for Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw.
|Players
|Offense
|Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen
|Defense
|Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum
|Special Teams
|Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper
Eagles vs 49ers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|1/30/23
|Eagles 31-7 49ers
|9/19/21
|Eagles 11-17 49ers
|10/5/20
|49ers 20-25 Eagles
|10/29/17
|Eagles 33-10 49ers
|12/22/01
|49ers 13-3 Eagles