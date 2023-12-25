How to watch today's Eagles vs NY Giants NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Giants (5-9) travel to Philadelphia on Christmas Day to take on the struggling Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) in an NFC East showdown.

After starting the season like a freight train, 10-1, the Eagles have lost three straight games. The first two defeats came against fellow NFC contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. They followed that up with a late 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 15.

The Eagles still control their destiny for the division crown if they win their final three regular-season games. They have clinched a postseason place and are still in contention for the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC playoffs, which comes with the benefits of a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the conference championship.

The Giants, on the other hand, are on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention. Their season so far has been a far cry from last year's playoff appearance, which culminated in a first-round loss to the Eagles. New York can, however, play the role of spoiler, but their three-game winning streak came to an end with a 24-6 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Eagles vs Giants: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, December 25, 2023 Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. CT/ 1:30 p.m. PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Eagles vs Giants on TV & stream live online

The Eagles vs. Giants game will be broadcast live on FOX. The best way to live stream the Eagles vs. Giants game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Eagles vs Giants on radio

Listen live as the Eagles take on the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 16.

Listen Live

Local:

Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App

Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey

La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)

New York: WFAN 101.9FM - Giants Flagship Station

WFAN 101.9FM - Giants Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Papa (play-by-play), Carl Banks (color), Howard Cross (reporter)

Spanish Radio: WADO 1280 AM (Presentado por Ford)

WADO 1280 AM (Presentado por Ford) Broadcast Crew: Nestor Rosario (play-by-play), Francis Adames (analyst)

Eagles vs Giants rosters & injury reports

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Birds ruled out four starters with injuries in their final practice before a Christmas Day game against their NFC East foe, three of them coming on the defensive side of the grid-iron. LB Zach Cunningham, G Landon Dickerson, and CB Avonte Maddox and CB Darius Slay are listed as out for the Eagles. LB Nicholas Morrow was deemed questionable with an abdomen injury.

The Eagles will start Sua Opeta in place of Dickerson on the offensive line as he recovers from thumb surgery. Philadelphia did get some good news on Saturday when Pro Bowl wide receiver DeVonta Smith returned to practice after suffering a knee injury.

Players Offense A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee Defense Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown Special Teams Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny

New York Giants team news

The Giants could be thin on their defensive line for Monday's game against the Eagles. DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report. Also listed as doubts for the Giants are RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring/IR), TE Lawrence Cager (groin), and DL A'Shawn Robinson (back).

OT Evan Neal (ankle) and DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee) are ruled out. OT Matt Peart (shoulder) was a full participant in practice all week and appeared to be the more likely of the two to be added back to the 53-man roster once a spot is opened for him.

Players Offense Jalin Hyatt, Isaiah Hodgins, Wan'Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell, Evan Neal, Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson, Mark Glowinski, Marcus McKethan, John Michael Schmitz Jr., Ben Bredeson, Sean Harlow, Justin Pugh, Mark Glowinski, Andrew Thomas, Tyre Phillips, Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Jashaun Corbin, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Daniel Bellinger, Lawrence Cager, Tommy DeVito, Matt Barkley Defense Dexter Lawrence II, Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, Jordon Riley, A'Shawn Robinson, D.J. Davidson, Azeez Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Boogie Basham, Bobby Okereke, Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, Isaiah Simmons, Cam Brown, Adoree' Jackson, Nick McCloud, Tre Hawkins III, Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott, Cor'Dale Flott, Darnay Holmes, Nick McCloud, Jason Pinnock, Dane Belton, Bobby McCain, Xavier McKinney, Gervarrius Owens Special Teams Casey Kreiter, Jamie Gillan, Jamie Gillan, Gunner Olszewski, Darius Slayton, Darnay Holmes, Parris Campbell, Darnay Holmes, Cade York

Eagles vs Giants head-to-head record

Date Match Score 1/22/23 Eagles 38-7 Giants 1/9/23 Eagles 22-16 Giants 12/11/22 Giants 22-48 Eagles 26/12/21 Eagles 34-10 Giants 11/28/21 Giants 13-7 Eagles

