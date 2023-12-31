How to watch today's Eagles vs Cardinals NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-4) stay home for their final game of 2023 as they host the Arizona Cardinals (3-12) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon, with an opportunity to take a huge step toward the NFC East crown.

The Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak last week against the Giants, as the 33-25 victory extinguished New York's postseason hopes. After three straight defeats to San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle, speculation of Philadelphia's capitulation was greatly overstated.

Although quarterback Jalen Hurts and Co. didn't have their best of the games, it was enough to beat the division-rival Giants and keep the Eagles in first place. The Eagles face another inferior opponent in the Cardinals this week, and a Philadelphia win coupled with a Cowboys loss or tie will see the Eagles wrap up their second consecutive NFC East title.

They remain in contention for the overall No. 1 seed in the NFC, and a first-round bye, although they will need some help from elsewhere.

Eagles vs Cardinals: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 10 a.m. PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch Eagles vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

The Eagles vs. Cardinals game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Eagles vs. Cardinals game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline)

How to listen to Eagles vs Cardinals on radio

Listen live as the Eagles take on the Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 17.

Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App

Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey

La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)

Arizona, Oklahoma: Cardinals Radio Network - Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Broadcast Crew: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst), and Paul Calvisi (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM Broadcast Crew: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

Eagles and Cardinals rosters & injury reports

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The last month of football hasn't been kind for the Philadelphia Eagles in terms of injuries, but they are getting some major reinforcements at just the right time to try and defend their conference crown.

Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson (thumb) and CB Avonte Maddox (pectoral) were full participants at practice and have no game status designations for Sunday.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow (abdomen) also has no game status designation for Week 17 after being a limited participant at practice this week. Darius Slay (knee) is the only player ruled out, while LB Zach Cunningham (knee), and TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) are both questionable.

Players Offense A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee Defense Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown Special Teams Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after missing previous two days due to an illness, but is listed as questionable for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Cardinals have also ruled out WR Marquise Brown (heel), plus DT Leku Fotu and DT Jonathan Ledbetter (knee). Murray is joined by LB Owen Pappoe (ankle) and CB Bobby Price (quad) and CB Garrett Williams (knee) as questionable.

Players Offense Marquise Brown, D.J. Humphries, Carter O'Donnell, Trystan Colon, Dennis Daley, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Keith Ismael, Paris Johnson Jr., Kelvin Beachum, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Elijah Higgins, Blake Whiteheart, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Kyler Murray, Clayton Tune, James Conner, Emari Demercado, Keaontay Ingram Defense Kevin Strong, Dante Stills, Leki Fotu, Roy Lopez, Jonathan Ledbetter, Dennis Gardeck, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa, Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Josh Woods, Ezekiel Turner, Owen Pappoe, Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas, BJ Ojulari, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Marco Wilson, Starling Thomas V, Jalen Thompson, Andre Chachere, Budda Baker, Joey Blount Special Teams Matt Prater, Blake Gillikin, Aaron Brewer, Blake Gillikin, Greg Dortch

Eagles vs Cardinals head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/10/22 Cardinals 17-20 Eagles 12/21/20 Cardinals 33-26 Eagles 10/8/17 Eagles 34-7 Cardinals 12/21/15 Eagles 17-40 Cardinals 10/27/14 Cardinals 24-20 Eagles

