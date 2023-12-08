How to watch today's Thunder vs Warriors NBA game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

A pair of Western Conference teams take the floor as they look to return to winning ways in the Sooner State. The Golden State Warriors (10-11) are on the road as they travel to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-7) on Friday night.
The Golden State Warriors bounced back from their loss to the Clippers with a win over the new-look Portland Trailblazers in their last game. It wasn’t pretty against a much more physical and energetic side than them, but they eventually emerged with a 110-106 victory.
The Thunder, meanwhile, had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Rockets in their last game, as they played catch-up for most of the Wednesday night, falling to a 110-101 defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Thunder vs Warriors: Date & kickoff time
|Date:
|Friday, December 8, 2023
|Kickoff time:
|8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/ 5 p.m. PT
|Venue:
|Paycom Center
|Location:
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
How to watch Thunder vs Warriors on TV & stream live online
The game will be broadcast live locally on BSOK and NBCS-BA channels. If you don't have cable TV or satellite subscription, the best way to stream NBA is through Fubo streaming service. Although it lacks TNT, you'll get ABC and ESPN/ESPN2 on the base Pro package ($74.99 monthly). Fubo Extra, an $8 add-on, includes NBA TV.
Fubo Extra is included with the Fubo Elite package, which costs $84.99 and adds dozens more channels. You can also add NBA League Pass for another $14.99, which gives you access to all out-of-market games.
How to listen to Thunder vs Warriors on radio
Listen live as the Thunder take on the Warriors in Oklahoma.
Listen Live
Thunder Radio Network: WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM)
- Broadcast Crew: Matt Pinto (play-by-play announcer)
- Spanish Radio: WKY (930 AM) Oklahoma City
- Broadcast Crew: Eleno Ornelas (play-by-play announcer)
- Warriors Radio Network: 95.7 The Game Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Timothy James Roye (play-by-play)
Thunder and Warriors injury report and rosters
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Oklahoma City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of the Golden State Warriors. The OKC feature Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams as their star performers.
Gilgeous-Alexander, for one, led the Thunder with 33 points against the Rockets, three rebounds, six assists, and six steals. Williams finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Aaron Wiggins added 11 points.
Thunder predicted five: Gilgeous-Alexander (G), Giddey (G), Holmgren (C), Dort (F), Williams (F)
|Position
|Players
|Guard
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Joe, Lindy Waters III, Aaron Wiggins, Cason Wallace, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Kenrich Williams
|Center
|Chet Holmgren, Olivier Sarr
|Forward
|Jaylin Williams, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Davis Bertans, Lindy Waters III, Ousmane Dieng, Aleksej Pokusevski, Keyontae Johnson, Olivier Sarr, Kenrich Williams
Golden State Warriors team news
Usman Garuba (Finger) is questionable for this game, joining Gary Payton II (calf strain) in the treatment room. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are all listed as available.
Curry led the Warriors against the Trailblazers with 31 points and five rebounds. Dario Saric finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Jonathan Kuminga scored 13 points and two steals.
Warriors predicted five: Thompson (G), Curry (G), Looney (C), Wiggins (F), Green (F)
|Position
|Players
|Guard
|Cory Joseph, Brandin Podziemski, Chris Paul, Moses Moody, Klay Thompson, Jerome Robinson, Lester Quinones, Stephen Curry
|Center
|Dario Saric
|Forward
|Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Gui Santos, Dario Saric, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Trayce Jackson-Davis
Thunder vs Warriors head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/19/23
|Warriors 123-130 Thunder
|11/17/23
|Warriors 109-128 Thunder
|11/4/23
|Thunder 139-141 Warriors
|4/5/23
|Warriors 136-125 Thunder
|3/8/23
|Thunder 137-128 Warriors