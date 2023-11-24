How to watch today's Jets vs Dolphins game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, as well as kick-off time and team news.

NFL's first-ever Black Friday game will see an AFC East clash between the Miami Dolphins (7-3) and the New York Jets (4-6).

These two sides could not be trending in more polar opposite directions at the moment. The Dolphins got back in the win column with last week's 20-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The visitors' are leading the AFC East by 1.5 games over the second-place Buffalo Bills, have a +67 point differential, which ranks third in the AFC behind only the Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Not to mention, they have scored the most points of any team in the NFL.

The New York Jets, on the other hand, are spiraling into obscurity, and their hopes of salvaging their season by the time Aaron Rodgers returns are rapidly vanishing. Their most recent outing saw them suffer a 32-6 hammering at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, stretching their overall losing streak to three straight games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Jets vs Dolphins: Date & kickoff time

Date Friday, November 24, 2023 Kickoff time 3 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. CT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey, NY

How to watch Jets vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's first-ever Black Friday football game between the Jets and Dolphins, but unlike the platform's usual weekly Thursday Night Football games, the Black Friday football game will be free for anyone with an Amazon account — even the free tier!

You can watch the game for free with an Amazon Prime 30-day free trial. Only $14.99/month (plus tax) if you want to continue after trial. Cancel anytime.

Watch

Network: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (reporter)

How to listen to Jets vs Dolphins on radio

Listen live as the Jets take on the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in Week 12.

Listen Live

National Radio : Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color analyst), Devin McCourty (color analyst)

Local

Miami, Key West, Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Treasure Coast: Dolphins Radio Network - BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG) Flagship Station

Dolphins Radio Network - Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station

WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Marty Lyons (color analyst)

Jets and Dolphins rosters & injury reports

New York Jets team news

The Jets have gotten sup-bar play from second-choice quarterback Zach Wilson, prompting head coach Robert Saleh to finally bench him and play inexperienced quarterback Tim Boyle in his place who has seen very little action over his five-year career. The hosts have listed OT Billy Turner (finger), LB Sam Eguavoen (hip), LB Chazz Surratt (ankle), and CB Michael Carter II (hamstring) as questionable for Week 12.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton was hooked off after suffering an ankle injury in the last game. Despite the short week, there is optimism that the fourth-year tackle could play Friday against the Miami Dolphins.

Players Offense Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Mekhi Becton, Carter Warren, Laken Tomlinson, Chris Glaser, Joe Tippmann, Max Mitchell, Billy Turner, Austin Deculus, Tyler Conklin, Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Tim Boyle, Zach Wilson, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden Defense Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff, Will McDonald IV, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons, Carl Lawson, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes, C.J. Mosley, Sam Eguavoen, Quincy Williams, Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos Special Teams Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Morstead, Thomas Morstead, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, D.J. Reed, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, D.J. Reed, Thomas Hennessy

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins will look to maintain their domination over struggling clubs when they visit the New York Jets for an NFL Black Friday clash. They have a bunch of question marks, but they definitely will have a key offensive player back.

The two definitive newsworthy items involved wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), and offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee), both of whom will be back after missing the game against the Las Vegas Raiders last time out.

Aside from those two, the Dolphins have eight offensive players listed as questionable and that group includes key contributors like RB De'Von Achane (knee), T Terron Armstead (knee), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), OL Austin Jackson (oblique) and TE Durham Smythe (ankle). Also listed as questionable were WR Chase Claypool (knee), G Lester Cotton (hip) and FB Alec Ingold (foot).

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hunt, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Salvon Ahmed, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Salvon Ahmed, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Tyreek Hill

Jets vs Dolphins head-to-head record

Date Match Score 8/1/23 Dolphins 11-6 Jets 9/10/22 Jets 40-17 Dolphins 19/12/21 Dolphins 31-24 Jets 21/11/21 Jets 17-24 Dolphins 29/11/20 Jets 3-20 Dolphins

