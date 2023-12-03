How to watch today's Jets vs Falcons game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Jets against the Falcons, as well as kickoff time and team news.

Sitting pretty at the top spot in the NFC South standings, the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will look to build on their lead when they travel to face the New York Jets (4-7) on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

The Falcons got back in the win column last week by beating the New Orleans Saints 24-15, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Jets, meanwhile, couldn't miss quarterback Aaron Rodgers any more than they do now as they were dumped by the Miami Dolphins 34-13 on Friday.

A four-game losing run has turned the Jets' season from a once-promising 4-3 to 4-7, shifting attention from a potential playoff push to wondering how high they will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether it's struggling Tim Boyle, Tim Siemian, Zach Wilson, or even Rodgers under center, their final six games will offer them plenty of answers heading into the offseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Jets vs Falcons: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 3, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch Jets vs Falcons on TV & stream live online

The Jets vs Falcons game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Jets vs Falcons game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Jonathan Vilma (Analyst), and Shannon Spake (Sideline)

How to listen to Jets vs Falcons on radio

Listen live as the Jets take on the Falcons in New Jersey in Week 13.

Listen Live

Local

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Marty Lyons (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: Official Jets App, ESPN New York App locally

Official Jets App, ESPN New York App locally Broadcast Crew: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (play-by-play) and Roberto Abramowitz (color analyst)

Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennesse: Atlanta Falcons radio network - 92.9 The Game Flagship Station

Atlanta Falcons radio network - 92.9 The Game Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dave Archer (play-by-play) and Wes Durham (analyst)

Jets and Falcons rosters & injury reports

New York Jets team news

In a major boost, the New York Jets could get offensive linemen Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Wes Schweitzer back in time to face Atlanta.

The Jets also announced on Wednesday that they have opened the 21-day window for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to practice, who tore his Achilles during the regular-season opener.

While Tim Boyle didn't show much against the Dolphins this past week, he will be the starting quarterback again for the New York Jets in Week 13.

Allen Lazard's stint on the bench lasted only one week after the veteran wide receiver was deemed a healthy scratch against the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday. Jets' head coach Robert Saleh has stated his desire to re-insert Lazard into the lineup against the Falcons.