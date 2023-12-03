How to watch today's Jets vs Falcons game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Sitting pretty at the top spot in the NFC South standings, the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) will look to build on their lead when they travel to face the New York Jets (4-7) on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.
The Falcons got back in the win column last week by beating the New Orleans Saints 24-15, snapping a three-game losing streak. The Jets, meanwhile, couldn't miss quarterback Aaron Rodgers any more than they do now as they were dumped by the Miami Dolphins 34-13 on Friday.
A four-game losing run has turned the Jets' season from a once-promising 4-3 to 4-7, shifting attention from a potential playoff push to wondering how high they will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether it's struggling Tim Boyle, Tim Siemian, Zach Wilson, or even Rodgers under center, their final six games will offer them plenty of answers heading into the offseason.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Jets vs Falcons: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 3, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|MetLife Stadium
|Location
|East Rutherford, New Jersey
How to watch Jets vs Falcons on TV & stream live online
The Jets vs Falcons game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Jets vs Falcons game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Jonathan Vilma (Analyst), and Shannon Spake (Sideline)
How to listen to Jets vs Falcons on radio
Listen live as the Jets take on the Falcons in New Jersey in Week 13.
Listen Live
- Local
New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Marty Lyons (color analyst)
- Spanish Radio: Official Jets App, ESPN New York App locally
- Broadcast Crew: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (play-by-play) and Roberto Abramowitz (color analyst)
- Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennesse: Atlanta Falcons radio network - 92.9 The Game Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Dave Archer (play-by-play) and Wes Durham (analyst)
Jets and Falcons rosters & injury reports
New York Jets team news
In a major boost, the New York Jets could get offensive linemen Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Wes Schweitzer back in time to face Atlanta.
The Jets also announced on Wednesday that they have opened the 21-day window for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to practice, who tore his Achilles during the regular-season opener.
While Tim Boyle didn't show much against the Dolphins this past week, he will be the starting quarterback again for the New York Jets in Week 13.
Allen Lazard's stint on the bench lasted only one week after the veteran wide receiver was deemed a healthy scratch against the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday. Jets' head coach Robert Saleh has stated his desire to re-insert Lazard into the lineup against the Falcons.
|Players
|Offense
|Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Carter Warren, Laken Tomlinson, Billy Turner, Joe Tippmann, Xavier Newman, Max Mitchell, Austin Deculus, Tyler Conklin, Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian, Zach Wilson, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden
|Defense
|Jermaine Johnson, Bryce Huff, Will McDonald IV, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Solomon Thomas, John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons, Carl Lawson, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes, C.J. Mosley, Sam Eguavoen, Quincy Williams, Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos
|Special Teams
|Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Morstead, Thomas Morstead, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, D.J. Reed, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, D.J. Reed, Thomas Hennessy
Atlanta Falcons team news
The Atlanta Falcons have six players on their injury report for their matchup versus the New York Jets. Inside linebacker Nate Landman (thigh) missed Wednesday's practice due to an injury issue, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell and Cordarrelle Patterson were handed a rest day.
The Falcons listed two players as limited. Left tackle Jake Matthews is dealing with a hip issue and wide receiver Mack Hollins is still out with an ankle issue that has kept him out of the previous two games.
Cornerback Mike Hughes was designated as a full participant despite suffering a hand injury in Sunday's victory over New Orleans.
|Players
|Offense
|Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, Kyle Pitts, Keith Smith, John FitzPatrick, Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn, Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
|Defense
|Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Albert Huggins, LaCale London, Kentavius Street, David Onyemata, Ta'Quon Graham, Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano, Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter, Nate Landman, Tae Davis, Kaden Elliss, A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III, Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Jessie Bates III, Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers
|Special Teams
|Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, Liam McCullough, Bradley Pinion, Dee Alford, Mike Hughes
Jets vs Falcons head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|8/23/22
|Jets 24-16 Falcons
|10/10/21
|Falcons 27-20 Jets
|8/16/19
|Falcons 10-22 Jets
|8/11/18
|Jets 17-0 Falcons
|10/29/17
|Jets 20-25 Falcons