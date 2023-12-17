How to watch today's Patriots vs Chiefs NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After suffering a dramatic and controversial 20-17 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14, the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) are under severe pressure to return to winning ways as they make the trip to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots (3-10) for a lopsided contest in Sunday afternoon's NFL Week 15 action.

Not only did Patrick Mahomes and Co. fall two games behind in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed, but many Chiefs faithful booed their team at the weekend, and some players lost their heads at the end of the match.

It's safe to say the reigning champions are clearly feeling the pressure, and that's unlikely to change now that they face a must-win date with the Patriots, whose morale will be boosted following only their third victory of the season last week, 21-18 against the Steelers, and they could play spoiler with a victory on Sunday.

Patriots vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 10 a.m. PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch Patriots vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

The Patriots vs. Chiefs game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Patriots vs. Chiefs game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline)

How to listen to Patriots vs Chiefs on radio

Listen live as the Patriots take on the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Week 15.

Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhone Island, New York: Patriots Radio Network - 98.5 The Sports Hub Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Bob Socci (play-by-play), Scott Zolak (color analyst), Marc Capello (sideline)

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network - WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) Flagship Station

Chiefs Radio Network - WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Patriots and Chiefs rosters & injury reports

New England Patriots team news

The Patriots had only one player who did not participate on Wednesday: Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), who missed New England’s last game. They could also be without the services of three receivers for this contest: Demario Douglas (concussion), Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) and DeVante Parker (knee), all of whom were among the Patriots' limited participants last week.

Players Offense DeVante Parker, Jalen Reagor, Kayshon Boutte, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Vederian Lowe, Cole Strange, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Mike Onwenu, Vederian Lowe, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Ty Montgomery II, JaMycal Hasty Defense Deatrich Wise Jr., Sam Roberts, Davon Godchaux, Jeremiah Pharms Jr., Christian Barmore, Keion White, Lawrence Guy Sr., Keion White, Anfernee Jennings, Josh Uche, Chris Board, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson Sr., Jahlani Tavai, Marte Mapu, Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade, J.C. Jackson, Myles Bryant, Alex Austin, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Brenden Schooler, Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Cody Davis Special Teams Chad Ryland, Bryce Baringer, Bryce Baringer, Demario Douglas, Jabrill Peppers, Ty Montgomery II, Myles Bryant, Joe Cardona

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs are still without the services of left-tackle Donovan Smith (neck) and running-back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder), who both missed practice on Wednesday after missing the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Linebacker Leo Chenal (illness), and safety Mike Edwards (illness) also missed practice, though their issues are not considered serious. Linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen) was limited on Wednesday after returning against the Bills.

Second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross returned from suspension on Wednesday, getting his first on-field practice in the past six weeks. The team would have to activate Ross to the 53-man roster for him to be eligible to play against the Patriots.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Patriots vs Chiefs head-to-head record

Date Match Score 6/10/20 Chiefs 26-10 Patriots 9/12/19 Patriots 16-23 Chiefs 21/1/19 Chiefs 31-37 Patriots 15/10/18 Patriots 43-40 Chiefs 8/9/17 Patriots 27-42 Chiefs

