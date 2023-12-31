How to watch today's Vikings vs Packers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Vikings against the Packers, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Green Bay Packers (7-8) and Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off in a crucial NFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17. The Vikings won the season's first meeting between the two 24-10 in Week 8.

Arguably enduring their lowest point in the season, the Packers had lost four straight games and were sitting at 2-5. Eight games later, however, the Packers and the Vikings are at 7-8 and battling it out for an NFC postseason spot.

Both teams sit just one game behind the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the final two NFC Wild Card spots. Whoever wins Sunday night's matchup will enter Week 18 in playoff contention, while the losing team will be essentially eliminated from postseason contention.

Jordan Love and the Packers are the ones carrying momentum heading into this New Year's eve clash, having defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-30 last week on the road, while the Vikings fell 24-30 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Vikings vs Packers: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, December 23, 2023 Kickoff time 8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT Venue U.S. Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Vikings vs Packers on TV & stream live online

The Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers game will be broadcast live on NBC. The best way to live stream the Vikings vs Packers game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : NBC

: NBC Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Vikings vs Packers on radio

Listen live as the Vikings take on the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota in Week 17.

Listen Live

Local

Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa: Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations

Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations

Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Gabriel Rios (play-by-play), Isaias Zendejas (color analyst)

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station

Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)

Vikings and Packers rosters & injury reports

Minnesota Vikings team news

Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday night's game against the Packers. Starting CB Byron Murphy is out, so is rookie CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), who will start at cornerback if he's available.

Ruled out for the Vikings are CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Theo Jackson, WR Jalen Nailor, and DT Jaquelin Roy. Backup LB Troy Dye is also questionable.