How to watch today's Vikings vs Packers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Green Bay Packers (7-8) and Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off in a crucial NFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 17. The Vikings won the season's first meeting between the two 24-10 in Week 8.
Arguably enduring their lowest point in the season, the Packers had lost four straight games and were sitting at 2-5. Eight games later, however, the Packers and the Vikings are at 7-8 and battling it out for an NFC postseason spot.
Both teams sit just one game behind the LA Rams and Seattle Seahawks for the final two NFC Wild Card spots. Whoever wins Sunday night's matchup will enter Week 18 in playoff contention, while the losing team will be essentially eliminated from postseason contention.
Jordan Love and the Packers are the ones carrying momentum heading into this New Year's eve clash, having defeated the Carolina Panthers 33-30 last week on the road, while the Vikings fell 24-30 to the Detroit Lions last Sunday.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Vikings vs Packers: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Saturday, December 23, 2023
|Kickoff time
|8:20 p.m. ET / 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT
|Venue
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Vikings vs Packers on TV & stream live online
The Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers game will be broadcast live on NBC. The best way to live stream the Vikings vs Packers game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: NBC
- Time: Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Vikings vs Packers on radio
Listen live as the Vikings take on the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota in Week 17.
Listen Live
- Local
- Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa: Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)
- Spanish Radio: Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Gabriel Rios (play-by-play), Isaias Zendejas (color analyst)
- Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)
Vikings and Packers rosters & injury reports
Minnesota Vikings team news
Vikings WR Jordan Addison (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday night's game against the Packers. Starting CB Byron Murphy is out, so is rookie CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), who will start at cornerback if he's available.
Ruled out for the Vikings are CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Theo Jackson, WR Jalen Nailor, and DT Jaquelin Roy. Backup LB Troy Dye is also questionable.
|Players
|Offense
Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Christian Darrisaw, David Quessenberry, Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Brian O'Neill, Hakeem Adeniji
|Defense
|Danielle Hunter, Pat Jones II, Andre Carter II, Dean Lowry, Jaquelin Roy, Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, D.J. Wonnum, Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., NaJee Thompson, Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson
|Special Teams
|Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola, Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell
Green Bay Packers team news
The Green Bay Packers have listed S Darnell Savage (shoulder), WR Dontayvion Wicks, DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot), and CB Robert Rochell (neck) as questionable, while WR Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle), TE Luke Musgrave, LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), RB Emanuel Wilson and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta are doubtful to play on the final injury report before playing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17.
|Players
|Offense
|Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson
|Defense
|Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt
|Special Teams
|Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech
Vikings vs Packers head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|10/29/23
|Packers 10-24 Vikings
|1/2/23
|Packers 41-17 Vikings
|9/12/22
|Vikings 23-7 Packers
|1/3/22
|Packers 37-10 Vikings
|11/21/21
|Vikings 34-31 Packers