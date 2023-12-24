How to watch today's Vikings vs Lions NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Detroit Lions (10-4) travel up Lake Michigan to face the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in an NFC North contest from U.S. Bank Stadium in what is shaping up to be one of the more entertaining matchups of the entire Sunday slate.

The Lions have a chance to clinch the NFC North division for the first time in franchise history, while the Vikings are still hanging on their playoff hopes right behind them.

The Lions have quietly emerged as one of the top teams in the NFL this season, and won 42-17 in Week 15 in what was yet another dominant performance from Dan Campbell's side. With only three weeks remaining, they will aim to secure a home playoff game with a win here.

The Vikings, on the other hand, have had an roller coaster season themselves and through it all, still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they have had a rough go of things recently with just a 1-3 record over their last four games, losing 27-24 in overtime to the Bengals last Saturday.

Vikings vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 24, 2023 Kickoff time 1 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. CT/ 10 a.m. PT Venue US Bank Stadium Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Vikings vs Lions on TV & stream live online

The Vikings vs. Lions game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 1 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Vikings vs. Lions game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Vikings vs Lions on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Week 16.

National Radio: ESPN Radio

ESPN Radio Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Mike Tannenbaum (color analyst)

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa: Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations

Vikings Radio Network- KFAN (100.3-FM), KTLK 1130-AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Paul Allen (play-by-play), Pete Bercich (color), Ben Leber (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations

Tico Sports at WREY "El Rey" 94.9 FM and 630 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Gabriel Rios (play-by-play), Isaias Zendejas (color analyst)

Vikings vs Lions rosters & injury reports

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings have ruled out starting cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (hamstring) for Sunday's NFC North encounter against the Lions. WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) is also out, and six players have been ruled questionable, including RT Brian O'Neill (ankle), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), LB Ivan Pace Jr. (shoulder), LB Jordan Hicks (shin), DT Harrison Phillips (back), and DT Jonathan Bullard (ankle).

The quarterback position is an obvious concern, as Joshua Dobbs hasn’t looked nearly as strong as when he first arrived. That has paved the pathway for Nick Mullen to get plenty of action under center. Bringing WR Justin Jefferson back into the starting lineup certainly helps, but questions linger as to how the offensive line will fare in these critical stretch of games.

Players Offense Nick Mullens, Joshua Dobbs, Jaren Hall, Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham, Justin Jefferson, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, Lucky Jackson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Christian Darrisaw, David Quessenberry, Dalton Risner, Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottmann, Ed Ingram, Blake Brandel, Brian O'Neill, Hakeem Adeniji Defense Danielle Hunter, Pat Jones II, Andre Carter II, Dean Lowry, Jaquelin Roy, Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jonathan Bullard, D.J. Wonnum, Ivan Pace Jr., Brian Asamoah II, Troy Dye, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr., NaJee Thompson, Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus, Jay Ward, Camryn Bynum, Lewis Cine, Theo Jackson Special Teams Greg Joseph, Ryan Wright, Ryan Wright, Andrew DePaola, Ty Chandler, Brandon Powell

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions' final Week 16 injury report is relatively light. CB Jerry Jacobs (hamstring) and TE Brock Wright (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game in Minnesota, while LB Derrick Barnes (shoulder) is listed as doubtful.

Players Offense Jameson Williams, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Graham Glasgow, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, Hendon Hooker, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds Defense John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Isaiah Buggs, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Jerry Jacobs, Steven Gilmore, Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Tracy Walker III, Kerby Joseph Special Teams Jack Fox, Jake McQuaide, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds

Vikings vs Lions head-to-head record

Date Match Score 12/11/22 Lions 34-23 Vikings 9/25/22 Vikings 28-24 Lions 12/5/21 Lions 29-27 Vikings 10/10/21 Vikings 19-17 Lions 1/3/21 Lions 35-37 Vikings

