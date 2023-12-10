How to watch today's Dolphins vs Titans NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Miami Dolphins against the Tennessee Titans, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) will look for their fourth straight victory when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) in a Week 14 Monday Night Football fixture.

The Dolphins lead the entire AFC and are on the verge of clinching their first AFC East division crown in 15 years after another lopsided win in Week 13 over the Washington Commanders, 45-15.

The hosts will aim to take a huge step towards accomplishing that target on Monday night against the visiting Titans, who are in the basement of the AFC South and are second to last in the standings, only ahead of the Patriots in the AFC.

The visitors are coming off a 31-28 overtime loss to the red-hot Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps most concerning for the Titans is their dismal road record this season, as they are 0-6 on the road this season and are travelling to Miami, who have not lost at home in the current campaign.

Dolphins vs Titans: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, December 11, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Titans on TV & stream live online

The Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans game will be broadcast live on on ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes. The network is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC. Each week, coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Dolphins vs Titans game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Network : ESPN/ABC

: ESPN/ABC Time: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:215p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

How to listen to Dolphins vs Titans on radio

Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Titans in Miami in Week 14.

National Radio: Westwood One Radio

Westwood One Radio Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color analyst)

Dolphins Radio Network : BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Titans Radio Network: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship station

Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Dolphins and Titans rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

After placing linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins' final injury report for Week 14 contained only four players with three handed a game status designation.

Guard Robert Hunt was the only player ruled out for the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans after aggravating a hamstring injury in the team's Week 13 victory over Washington. Additionally, tackle Terron Armstead, safety Jevon Holland and running back Chris Brooks were all listed as doubtful.

Tyreek Hill, Kendall Lamm, Raheem Mostert and Durham Smythe have all been deemed healthy enough to feature in the Tennessee game.