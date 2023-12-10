How to watch today's Dolphins vs Titans NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

The Miami Dolphins (8-4) will look for their fourth straight victory when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) in a Week 14 Monday Night Football fixture.
The Dolphins lead the entire AFC and are on the verge of clinching their first AFC East division crown in 15 years after another lopsided win in Week 13 over the Washington Commanders, 45-15.
The hosts will aim to take a huge step towards accomplishing that target on Monday night against the visiting Titans, who are in the basement of the AFC South and are second to last in the standings, only ahead of the Patriots in the AFC.
The visitors are coming off a 31-28 overtime loss to the red-hot Indianapolis Colts. Perhaps most concerning for the Titans is their dismal road record this season, as they are 0-6 on the road this season and are travelling to Miami, who have not lost at home in the current campaign.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Dolphins vs Titans: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Monday, December 11, 2023
|Kickoff time
|8:15 p.m. ET / 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Location
|Miami Gardens, Florida
How to watch Dolphins vs Titans on TV & stream live online
The Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans game will be broadcast live on on ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN Deportes. The network is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC. Each week, coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Dolphins vs Titans game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: ESPN/ABC
- Time: Coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:215p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst), Laura Rutledge (sideline)
How to listen to Dolphins vs Titans on radio
Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Titans in Miami in Week 14.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Westwood One Radio
- Broadcast Crew: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
Local
Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
- Titans Radio Network: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone Flagship station
- Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)
Dolphins and Titans rosters & injury reports
Miami Dolphins team news
After placing linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve, the Miami Dolphins' final injury report for Week 14 contained only four players with three handed a game status designation.
Guard Robert Hunt was the only player ruled out for the Monday night game against the Tennessee Titans after aggravating a hamstring injury in the team's Week 13 victory over Washington. Additionally, tackle Terron Armstead, safety Jevon Holland and running back Chris Brooks were all listed as doubtful.
Tyreek Hill, Kendall Lamm, Raheem Mostert and Durham Smythe have all been deemed healthy enough to feature in the Tennessee game.
|Players
|Offense
|Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool
|Defense
|Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones
|Special Teams
|Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle
Tennessee Titans team news
Similar to their counterparts, Tennessee had four players on their final injury report, but three of them have been ruled out for Monday's clash.
That includes starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), tight end Josh Whyle and Jeffery Simmons (both knee), Titans' best defensive player and one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. Defensive lineman Teair Tart was added to Tennessee's questionable list on Saturday due to a non-injury-related reason.
Running back Derrick Henry was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, but was a full participant on Saturday, meaning he'll be raring to go on Monday.
|Players
|Offense
|Treylon Burks, Chris Moore, Kyle Philips, Trevon Wesco, Kevin Rader, Jaelyn Duncan, Andre Dillard, Peter Skoronski, Dillon Radunz, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Daniel Brunskill, Calvin Throckmorton, Dillon Radunz, Andre Dillard, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, DeAndre Hopkins, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Colton Dowell, Will Levis, Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, Derrick Henry, Tyjae Spears
|Defense
|Denico Autry, TK McLendon Jr., Teair Tart, Kyle Peko, Jeffery Simmons, Jaleel Johnson, Arden Key, Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, Azeez Al-Shaair, Luke Gifford, Jack Gibbens, Harold Landry III, Trevis Gipson, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Roger McCreary, Anthony Kendall, Elijah Molden, Terrell Edmunds, Mike Brown, Amani Hooker, K'Von Wallace, Kristian Fulton, Tre Avery, Eric Garror
|Special Teams
|Nick Folk, Ryan Stonehouse, Ryan Tannehill, Eric Garror, Kyle Philips, Tyjae Spears, Chris Moore, Morgan Cox
Dolphins vs Titans head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|1/2/22
|Titans 34-3 Dolphins
|9/9/18
|Dolphins 27-20 Titans
|10/8/17
|Dolphins 16-10 Titans
|10/9/16
|Dolphins 17-30 Titans
|9/2/16
|Dolphins 10-21 Titans