How to watch today's Dolphins vs Jets NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Fresh off a brutal Monday night loss, the Miami Dolphins (9-4) will be looking to bounce back when they face off against AFC East division rival New York Jets (5-8) in Week 15 NFL action.
The Dolphins lost 28-27 to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night in what was their first home loss of the season as they blew away a two-touchdown lead in the final minutes of the game.
The loss took Miami off the pace it was on for the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they are now a game behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins still hold control of their own fate for the conference’s top seed, with a game at Baltimore in a fortnight. Miami must also keep an eye on the Buffalo Bills, who are in-form and currently only two games behind Miami in the AFC East.
The Dolphins won the first matchup 34-13 over the Jets in Week 12 this season at MetLife Stadium. However, the visitors' will be feeling confident about themselves ahead of their trip to Miami, having snapped a five-game losing streak with a thumping 30-6 win against the Houston Texans last week.
Dolphins vs Jets: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday, December 17, 2023
|Kickoff time
|1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT
|Venue
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Location
|Miami Gardens, Florida
How to watch Dolphins vs Jets on TV & stream live online
The Dolphins vs Jets game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.
The best way to live stream the Dolphins vs Jets game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.
Watch
- Network: CBS / Paramount+
- Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.
Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
How to listen to Dolphins vs Jets on radio
Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 15.
Listen Live
- National: ESPN Radio
Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color analyst), Jeff Darlington (sideline)
- Local:
- Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 490 AM Flagship Stations
Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
- New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online
- Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst)
- Spanish Radio: Official Jets App, ESPN New York App
- Broadcast Crew: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).
Dolphins and Jets rosters & injury reports
Miami Dolphins team news
The Dolphins are looking to right last week’s wrongs and to complete the season sweep of their AFC East rivals, but they will have to do it severely undermanned.
Starting center Connor Williams sustained an ACL injury during the Titans game and is now on injured reserve. Backup center Liam Eichenberg, who has also been operating as a starting guard due to injuries elsewhere, is on the injury report this week and is questionable for Sunday.
Both of the Dolphins' starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson have also been listed as questionable on the injury report, while guard Robert Hunt has been ruled out of the game.
Star receiver Tyreek Hill missed most of the second half against the Titans with an ankle injury, while standout rookie De'Von Achane (toe), safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and defensive stalwarts Jevon Holland (knee) and Xavien Howard (hip) are among the Dolphins nursing injuries.
|Players
|Offense
|Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool
|Defense
|Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones
|Special Teams
|Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle
New York Jets team newsThe Jets' injury report is much shorter than Miami’s, but it's still a significant one. The visitors' have ruled out two players, one of whom is quarterback Aaron Rodgers, still waiting to make his return from his Week 1 Achilles injury.Also ruled out was wide receiver Jason Brownless, while offensive tackle Carter Warren was listed as doubtful after not practicing Friday.
Five other Jets players were listed as questionable: Running back Nick Bawden (knee), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle), offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck), and offensive lineman Joe Tippman (shoulder). Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV was added to the injury report on Friday with a knee injury, landing as questionable in the final designation.
|Players
|Offense
|Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee, C.J. Uzomah, Jeremy Ruckert, Mekhi Becton, Billy Turner, Laken Tomlinson, Wes Schweitzer, Connor McGovern, Wes Schweitzer, Joe Tippmann, Wes Schweitzer, Max Mitchell, Carter Warren, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, Garrett Wilson, Randall Cobb, Irvin Charles, Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle, Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook, Michael Carter, Israel Abanikanda, Nick Bawden
|Defense
|Jermaine Johnson, Carl Lawson, Will McDonald IV, Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Quinnen Williams, Al Woods, John Franklin-Myers, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, Jamien Sherwood, Zaire Barnes, C.J. Mosley, Sam Eguavoen, Quincy Williams, Chazz Surratt, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Jordan Whitehead, Ashtyn Davis, Tony Adams, Adrian Amos
|Special Teams
|Greg Zuerlein, Thomas Morstead, Thomas Morstead, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Randall Cobb, Thomas Hennessy
Dolphins vs Jets head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/25/23
|Jets 13-34 Dolphins
|1/8/23
|Dolphins 11-6 Jets
|10/9/22
|Jets 40-17 Dolphins
|12/19/21
|Dolphins 31-24 Jets
|11/21/21
|Jets 17-24 Dolphins