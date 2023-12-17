How to watch today's Dolphins vs Jets NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Dolphins against the Jets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a brutal Monday night loss, the Miami Dolphins (9-4) will be looking to bounce back when they face off against AFC East division rival New York Jets (5-8) in Week 15 NFL action.

The Dolphins lost 28-27 to the Tennessee Titans on Monday night in what was their first home loss of the season as they blew away a two-touchdown lead in the final minutes of the game.

The loss took Miami off the pace it was on for the No. 1 seed in the AFC as they are now a game behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Dolphins still hold control of their own fate for the conference’s top seed, with a game at Baltimore in a fortnight. Miami must also keep an eye on the Buffalo Bills, who are in-form and currently only two games behind Miami in the AFC East.

The Dolphins won the first matchup 34-13 over the Jets in Week 12 this season at MetLife Stadium. However, the visitors' will be feeling confident about themselves ahead of their trip to Miami, having snapped a five-game losing streak with a thumping 30-6 win against the Houston Texans last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Dolphins vs Jets: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 17, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Jets on TV & stream live online

The Dolphins vs Jets game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Dolphins vs Jets game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network : CBS / Paramount+

: CBS / Paramount+ Time: Coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 1:00 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

How to listen to Dolphins vs Jets on radio

Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 15.

Listen Live

National: ESPN Radio

Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color analyst), Jeff Darlington (sideline)

Local:

Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 490 AM Flagship Stations

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 490 AM Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online

Broadcast Crew: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst)

Spanish Radio: Official Jets App, ESPN New York App

Official Jets App, ESPN New York App Broadcast Crew: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Dolphins and Jets rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

The Dolphins are looking to right last week’s wrongs and to complete the season sweep of their AFC East rivals, but they will have to do it severely undermanned.

Starting center Connor Williams sustained an ACL injury during the Titans game and is now on injured reserve. Backup center Liam Eichenberg, who has also been operating as a starting guard due to injuries elsewhere, is on the injury report this week and is questionable for Sunday.

Both of the Dolphins' starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson have also been listed as questionable on the injury report, while guard Robert Hunt has been ruled out of the game.

Star receiver Tyreek Hill missed most of the second half against the Titans with an ankle injury, while standout rookie De'Von Achane (toe), safety DeShon Elliott, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, and defensive stalwarts Jevon Holland (knee) and Xavien Howard (hip) are among the Dolphins nursing injuries.