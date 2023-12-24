How to watch today's Dolphins vs Cowboys NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Week 16 of the NFL season offers a number of great games, and it seems fans have a potential Super Bowl preview on their hands this weekend as the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins set to go head-to-head on Christmas eve. With both teams sitting at 10-4 and right near the top of their conferences after strong seasons it's set to be an exciting watch.

The Dolphins are coming into this clash after smashing the New York Jets 30-0 in what was an offensive onslaught without the NFL's leading receiver, Tyreek Hill. The hosts will not only clinch a playoff spot, but could even wrap up the AFC East title with a victory on Sunday provided the Buffalo Bills do not win this weekend.

The Cowboys are already in the playoffs, but they can still catch the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC standings. However, they are coming off an underwhelming 31-10 defeat to the Bills last week, and they will need to get back on track if they are to overtake the Niners before the regular season finishes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Vikings vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 24, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Cowboys on TV & stream live online

The Vikings vs. Lions game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Vikings vs. Lions game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Dolphins vs Cowboys on radio

Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 16.

Listen Live

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Ray (play-by-play), Danny White (color analyst)

Local:

Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Dolphins vs Cowboys rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

The Dolphins' final injury report ruled out only one player, guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), and listed seven others as questionable.

That list was headlined by WR Tyreek Hill, who practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day Friday with his ankle issue, as well as DB Elijah Campbell (knee), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Xavien Howard (hip), T Austin Jackson (oblique), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring) and CB Cam Smith (hamstring).

On the plus side, RB De’Von Achane, T Terron Armstead and OL Liam Eichenberg all didn't get a game status designation, suggesting that they are ready to go. DeShon Elliott, the Jets' safety, will also return to the lineup after missing last Sunday's game due to a concussion.

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle

Dallas Cowboys team news

DT Johnathan Hankins will miss a second straight game due to knee/ankle issues, while starting LT Tyron Smith was listed as questionable because of a back injury. G Zack Martin was one of four players labelled as doubtful; he was a limited participant in practice Friday after missing the previous two days due to illness.

S Malik Hooker (ankle), DE Villami Fehoko (knee), and T Matt Waletzko (shoulder) were also listed as doubtful.

Players Offense Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele Defense DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas Special Teams Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn

Dolphins vs Cowboys head-to-head record

Date Match Score 9/22/19 Cowboys 31-6 Dolphins 8/20/16 Cowboys 41-14 Dolphins 11/22/15 Dolphins 14-24 Cowboys 8/24/14 Dolphins 25-20 Cowboys 8/5/13 Cowboys 24-20 Dolphins

