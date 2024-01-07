How to watch today's Dolphins vs Bills NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) and Miami Dolphins (11-5) will play for the AFC East division title in Sunday night's colossal showdown at Hard Rock Stadium.

There’s a lot on the line in the NFL regular-season finale between the Bills and Dolphins. Whoever wins will lock up the AFC East title and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs, while a loss combined with other results could see the Bills crash out of the playoff contention entirely.

The Dolphins are coming off a terrible 56-19 loss at No. 1 seed Baltimore. Putting that to one side, they have had a strong season and they have won five of their last seven games. The Bills, meanwhile, are riding high into Week 18 with four straight wins, including a 27-21 victory over the Patriots last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Dolphins vs Bills: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kickoff time 8:20 p.m. ET/ 7:20 p.m. CT/ 5:20 p.m. PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Bills on TV & stream live online

The Dolphins vs. Bills game will be broadcast live on NBC, which covers Sunday night games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Dolphins vs. Bills game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Dolphins vs Bills on radio

Listen live as the Dolphins take on the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18.

Local

National Radio: Westwood One

Westwood One Broadcast Crew: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Mike Golic (color analyst)

Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Buffalo, Toronto, Rochester, Syracuse: Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station

Bills Radio Network: WGR550 (550 AM), Fan 590 (590 AM)- Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Chris Brown (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), Sal Capaccio (reporter)

Dolphins vs Bills rosters & injury reports

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins' injury report has looked a lot better than at the start of the week, and they have a chance to have almost all of their injured players available for Sunday night's AFC East showdown.

The Dolphins ruled out only two players: DE Bradley Chubb (knee), and CB Xavien Howard (foot). Both of them were expected to be out, but the big news with the release of the final injury report was that both RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) have been listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis on Friday.

The only other player who received a game status designation Friday was linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), who returned to practice this week and still remains on IR.

Players Offense Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool Defense Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones Special Teams Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills have come into this game with minor knocks, but no big injury concerns. The only one questionable for the game is OL Mitch Morse due to an illness, but he is expected to recover in time for the game. S Damar Hamlin (shoulder), S Micah Hyde (neck), QB Josh Allen (neck), and DE Leonard Floyd (ribs) have all been cleared fit to play on Sunday night.

Players Offense Gabe Davis, Dion Dawkins, Ryan Van Demark, Connor McGovern, David Edwards, Mitch Morse, Ryan Bates, O'Cyrus Torrence, Alec Anderson, Spencer Brown, Germain Ifedi, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris, Josh Allen, Kyle Allen, James Cook, Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson, Reggie Gilliam, Khalil Shakir, Deonte Harty, Stefon Diggs, Trent Sherfield Defense Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Kingsley Jonathan, Ed Oliver, Poona Ford, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson, Tyrel Dodson, Dorian Williams, Baylon Spector, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Tyler Matakevich, Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Siran Neal, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Micah Hyde, Damar Hamlin Special Teams Tyler Bass, Sam Martin, Sam Martin, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Ty Johnson, Khalil Shakir, Reid Ferguson

Dolphins vs Bills head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/01/23 Bills 48-20 Dolphins 01/15/23 Bills 34-31 Dolphins 12/18/22 Bills 32-29 Dolphins 09/25/22 Dolphins 21-19 Bills 10/31/21 Bills 26-11 Dolphins

