How to watch today's Raiders vs Chargers NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pair of 5-8 teams will lock horns on Thursday Night Football to kick-off NFL Week 15 action as the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the second meeting of the season between these two teams, with the Chargers coming out on top with a 24-17 victory back in October.

Both teams lost miserably in Week 14 and are not in the mix for playoff positions, but that doesn't diminish the importance of the game, which has the jobs of underperforming managers and players on the line.

The Raiders, for one, failed to trouble the scorers in a 3-0 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, with Greg Joseph striking the all-important field goal with 1:56 minutes remaining on the clock.

The result extended the hosts' losing streak to three games, which they will be attempting to snap against the Chargers, who suffered a 24-7 demolition at the hands of the Denver Broncos.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Raiders vs Chargers : Date & kickoff time

Date Thursday, December 14, 2023 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 p.m. CT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Raiders vs Chargers on TV & stream live online

The Raiders vs Chargers game will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Prime Video is the home of Thursday Night Football, streaming 15 regular season games during the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 7:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

Network: Prime Video

Prime Video Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Raiders vs Chargers on radio

Listen live as the Raiders take on the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Week 15.

Local

Las Vegas: KOMP 92.3 FM "The Rock Station" and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"

KOMP 92.3 FM "The Rock Station" and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM\

Deportes Vegas 1460 AM\ Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)

Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Palm Springs/Yucca, Bakersfield, Eugene, San Bernardino: ALT FM-98.7 Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (color), Shannon Farren (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: San Diego - Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3 and Uniradio XHFG 107.3 FM

Broadcast Crew: Adrian Garcia-Marquez (play-by-play) and Francisco Pinto (color)

Raiders and Chargers rosters & injury reports

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of a Sunday game and are playing on Thursday Night Football, so they opted against practising on Tuesday, but instead had a walkthrough.

The report still looks largely like the one from Monday, with big guys like Maxx Crosby (knee) and Josh Jacobs (quad) still DNPs instead of upgrading to a limited status.

Players Offense Davante Adams, DJ Turner, Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Greg Van Roten, Jordan Meredith, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden

Defense Maxx Crosby, Malik Reed, John Jenkins, Jerry Tillery, Nesta Jade Silvera, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Robert Spillane, Curtis Bolton, Divine Deablo, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, Marcus Peters, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II Special Teams AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer, DeAndre Carter, Ameer Abdullah, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Los Angeles announced Tuesday it has placed Q Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve, while WR Keenan Allen (heel) and DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel) were both designated as inactive on Tuesday.

Among the other non-participants on Tuesday include TE Gerald Everett (hip), G Zion Johnson (ankle), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle), L Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee), TE Donald Parham Jr. (shoulder) and DL Nick Williams (shoulder).

On the flip side, OL Justin Hollins (knee), L Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder), and WR Joshua Palmer (knee) were all listed as full participants on Tuesday.

Players Offense Keenan Allen, Derius Davis, Rashawn Slater, Foster Sarell, Zion Johnson, Jordan McFadden, Will Clapp, Brenden Jaimes, Jamaree Salyer, Zack Bailey, Trey Pipkins III, Foster Sarell, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Stone Smartt, Nick Vannett, Jalen Guyton, Simi Fehoko, Quentin Johnston, Justin Herbert, Easton Stick, Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson

Defense Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Austin Johnson, Nick Williams, Scott Matlock, Joey Bosa, Justin Hollins, Eric Kendricks, Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Kenneth Murray Jr., Amen Ogbongbemiga, Tanner Muse, Michael Davis, Deane Leonard, Derwin James Jr., Jaylinn Hawkins, AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, Dean Marlowe, Ja'Sir Taylor, Asante Samuel Jr., Essang Bassey Special Teams Cameron Dicker, JK Scott, Josh Harris, Derius Davis, Elijah Dotson, Derius Davis

Raiders vs Chargers head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/2/23 Chargers 24-17 Raiders 12/5/22 Raiders 27-20 Chargers 9/12/22 Chargers 24-19 Raiders 1/10/22 Raiders 35-32 Chargers 10/5/21 Chargers 28-14 Raiders

