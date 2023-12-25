How to watch today's Raiders vs Chiefs NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) in an AFC West matchup on Monday afternoon as part of the NFL’s Christmas Day games.

The Raiders have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2023 season, the latest being the high of rolling to a 63-21 win over the Chargers. However, they could quickly experience another low in Week 16 as they would be eliminated from the playoff race with a defeat to the Chiefs on Christmas Day, among other scenarios.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, beat the New England Patriots 27-17 to hand Bill Belichick his worst season of his coaching career. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs definitely haven’t looked as dominant offensively at times this season, but it feels like that time of the year where they start to get their act together and prepare to make their push for another Super Bowl.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Raiders vs Chiefs: Date & kickoff time

Date Monday, December 25, 2023 Kickoff time 1:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. CT/ 10:00 a.m. PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Nevada, Las Vegas, USA

How to watch Raiders vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

The Raiders vs Chiefs game will be broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 12:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 1:00 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Raiders vs Chiefs game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.



Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 12 pm ET, with kickoff at 1 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Network: Nickelodean

Nickelodean Broadcast Crew: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Nate Burleson (analyst)

How to listen to Raiders vs Chiefs on radio

Listen live as the Raiders take on the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (analyst)

Local

Las Vegas: KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station

KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Raiders vs Chiefs rosters & injury reports

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders' key defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee) was once again among those not practicing as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the second time this season on Christmas Day.

T Michael Mayer (toe) missed practice for the second straight day, while RB Josh Jacobs (quad) and C Andre James (ankle) returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing the last game. Linebacker Robert Spillane (illness) was also limited for the second straight day on Friday.

Players Offense Davante Adams, DJ Turner, Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Greg Van Roten, Jordan Meredith, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden Defense Maxx Crosby, Malik Reed, John Jenkins, Jerry Tillery, Nesta Jade Silvera, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Robert Spillane, Curtis Bolton, Divine Deablo, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, Marcus Peters, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II Special Teams AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer, DeAndre Carter, Ameer Abdullah, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without several key stars when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, as head coach Andy Reid ruled several players out on Saturday.

Starting LT Donovan Smith (neck) was ruled out after a limited practice to start the week, while WR Kadarius Toney (hip) and RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) have been ruled out after not practicing all week. Later, the team also ruled out wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

For the third consecutive week, rookie OT Wanya Morris will get the start at left tackle. Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is also set to return to the lineup this week, but Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the only running back on the 53-man roster who is fully fit.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Mecole Hardman, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Raiders vs Chiefs head-to-head record

Date Match Score 11/27/23 Raiders 17-31 Chiefs 1/8/23 Raiders 13-31 Chiefs 10/11/22 Chiefs 30-29 Raiders 12/12/21 Chiefs 48-9 Raiders 11/15/21 Raiders 14-41 Chiefs

