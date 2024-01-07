How to watch today's Raiders vs Broncos NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Denver Broncos (8-8) hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) in a Week 18 AFC West rivalry game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. It's the final game of the season for both these sides, with neither of them set to make the postseason.

The Broncos are coming off a 16-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Raiders will be looking to bounce back from a 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Raiders vs Broncos: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos on TV & stream live online

The Raiders vs. Broncos game will be broadcast live on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Raiders vs. Broncos game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Matt Millen (color), Megan Olivi (sideline)

How to listen to Raiders vs Broncos on radio

Listen live as the Raiders take on the Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18.

Listen Live

Local

Las Vegas: KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station

KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Lincoln Kennedy (analyst)

Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)

Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Dakota, Wyoming, Canada, New Mexico: Broncos Radio Network - KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM

Broncos Radio Network - KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM Broadcast Crew: Dave Logan (play-by-play), and Rick Lewis (color analyst)

Raiders vs Broncos rosters & injury reports

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders will likely be without the services of Josh Jacobs (quad), as he has missed the last few games and has not practiced this week. It would probably be better for him and his upcoming free agency if he doesn't take part here. They will also miss rookie TE Michael Mayer.

Players Offense Davante Adams, DJ Turner, Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Greg Van Roten, Jordan Meredith, Jermaine Eluemunor, Thayer Munford Jr., Austin Hooper, Michael Mayer, Jesper Horsted, Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Aidan O'Connell, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Josh Jacobs, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden Defense Maxx Crosby, Malik Reed, John Jenkins, Jerry Tillery, Nesta Jade Silvera, Bilal Nichols, Adam Butler, Byron Young, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Robert Spillane, Curtis Bolton, Divine Deablo, Amari Burney, Luke Masterson, Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Jack Jones, Marcus Peters, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II Special Teams AJ Cole, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer, DeAndre Carter, Ameer Abdullah, DeAndre Carter, Hunter Renfrow

Denver Broncos team news

The Broncos have ruled out RT Mike McGlinchey (ribs) and TE Chris Manhertz (illness) for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Players Offense Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Mims Jr., Garett Bolles, Cam Fleming, Ben Powers, Quinn Bailey, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Nate Adkins, Courtland Sutton, Brandon Johnson, Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Dwayne Washington, Michael Burton, Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham Defense Zach Allen, Elijah Garcia, D.J. Jones, Mike Purcell, Keondre Coburn, Jonathan Harris, Matt Henningsen, Jonathon Cooper, Ronnie Perkins, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Thomas Incoom, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Alex Singleton, Drew Sanders, Pat Surtain II, Ja'Quan McMillian, Fabian Moreau, Damarri Mathis, Riley Moss, Tremon Smith, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, JL Skinner, Justin Simmons, P.J. Locke Special Teams Wil Lutz, Riley Dixon, Mitchell Fraboni, Marvin Mims Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin, Tremon Smith

Raiders vs Broncos head-to-head record

Date Match Score 09/11/23 Broncos 16 - 17 Raiders 11/21/22 Broncos 16 - 22 Raiders (AET) 10/03/22 Raiders 32 - 23 Broncos 12/27/21 Raiders 17 - 13 Broncos 10/18/21 Broncos 24 - 34 Raiders

