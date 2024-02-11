How to watch today's Chiefs vs. 49ers Super Bowl LVIII NFL Championship game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Super Bowl LVIII NFL game between the Chiefs and the 49ers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The wait is over, Super Bowl LVIII is almost at the doorstep. The festivities kick-started on Monday with Super Bowl Opening Night and will conclude on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the Big Game in Las Vegas.

These two teams faced off against one another in Super Bowl XV in 2020, with the Chiefs coming out on top 31-20 after being down 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter thanks to the exploits of two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the team to another trophy last year.

The saying "vengeance is best served cold" will be on the minds of the 49ers and Brock Purdy, but it is easier said than done against this Kansas City side, who would look to confirm them as a dynasty with three Super Bowls in five years.

Boasting arguably the most competitive roster in the NFL, with stars at nearly every important position, the San Francisco 49ers came into the season as the pick of many to win Super Bowl LVIII, and they didn't disappoint. They started the season 5-0, and while they did have a three-game losing streak, they were considered the best team in football for much of the regular season.

They had a bye week in the wild-card round, but they needed come-from-behind wins against the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions to secure their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Although the Kansas City Chiefs finished the regular season with an underwhelming 11-6 record, they have found their groove since the playoffs rolled around, and look like the dominant side that blew everyone out of the water last year. The Chiefs are playing their best football of the season right now, and could prove to be too hot to handle for the 49ers this Sunday.

Whether you're tuning in to view the Patrick Mahomes-Brock Purdy rivalry, pop star Taylor Swift supporting Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce, or solely the creative commercials, you may be wondering how to actually watch the Chiefs vs. 49ers NFL championship game.

Well don't worry, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Chiefs vs 49ers: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, February 11, 2024 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. CT/ 3:30 p.m. PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

How to watch Chiefs vs 49ers on TV & stream live online

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live nationally on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+. Paramount Global, which owns CBS and a slew of Viacom cable networks, will also air the game live on Nickelodeon, which will show a kid-friendly telecast, including commentary work by SpongeBob SquarePants.

If you want to watch the big game but don't have cable, you may utilise this streaming service's free trial to watch Super Bowl 2024. New users can use Paramount Plus' seven-day free trial to watch Super Bowl 2024. You'll need to submit your name, address, and billing information, but if you cancel before the free trial finishes, you won't be charged a buck.

Alternatively, Paramount Plus plans cost $5.99 per month with ads or $11.99 per month with Showtime and no ads, except on live TV. You can also save a few bucks on the annual plans which cost $59.99 per year or $119.99 per year, respectively.

Watch

Network: CBS

CBS Time: Kickoff at 6:30 pm ET, with coverage from 2 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline), Evan Washburn (sideline), Jay Feely (sideline)

How to listen to Chiefs vs 49ers on radio

Listen live as the Chiefs take on the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, USA.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color), Dean Blandino (color), Laura Okmin (sideline), Mike Golic (sideline)

(color), Dean Blandino (color), Laura Okmin (sideline), Mike Golic (sideline) Local

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline), Adan Manzano (sideline)

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

- KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Chiefs vs 49ers rosters & injury reports

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs already knew they would be without the services of Charles Omenihu on the defensive line after he tore his ACL during the AFC championship game. LG Joe Thuney (pectoral) did not practice again. He has now been designated as out for the Super Bowl. Expect Nick Allegretti to take his place in the starting lineup.

RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) was limited for the third straight day. He was declared questionable for the game. OT Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) was also listed as out for the Super Bowl. Both remain on the team’s injured reserve list.

WR Rashee Rice (ankle) and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) were elevated to full participants on Friday after being limited on Thursday. Both are raring to go for Sunday's game.

Players Offense Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, Justyn Ross, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Nick Allegretti, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine, Kadarius Toney, Richie James Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Derrick Nnadi, Neil Farrell, Chris Jones, Tershawn Wharton, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Darius Harris, Cole Christiansen, Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, Ekow Boye-Doe, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards, Deon Bush Special Teams Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Richie James

San Francisco 49ers team news

The 49ers will hit the gridiron in the Super Bowl with a near-perfect bill of health. TE George Kittle (toe) and DT Arik Armstead (knee/foot) practised in a limited capacity this week, but coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the pair of 49ers captains would be active on game day.

"They'll be good to go," Shanahan told reporters on Thursday.

DT Kalia Davis was listed as questionable on the 49ers' final injury report issued on Friday. The team then announced that he won't be suiting up for Sunday's game after opting against activating the second-year player from injured reserve.

Players Offense Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Ben Bartch, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Chris Conley, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen Defense Chase Young, Robert Beal Jr., Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., George Odum, Ji'Ayir Brown, Logan Ryan Special Teams Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper

Chiefs vs 49ers head-to-head record

Date Match Scoreline 10/24/22 49ers 23-44 Chiefs 8/15/21 49ers 16-19 Chiefs 2/3/20 Chiefs 31-20 49ers 8/25/19 Chiefs 17-27 49ers 9/23/18 Chiefs 38-27 49ers

More NFL News