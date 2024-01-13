Everything you need to know on how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The Miami Dolphins (11-6) hit the road to face Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) in an AFC Wild Card battle on Saturday.

The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the playoffs after an unusual season that featured Taylor Swift and several self-inflicted blunders that threatened their title-defence.

Still, Kansas City are one of the most successful playoff teams in recent past, and have been in solid form late in the season, winning three of their last four bouts. There was a surprising loss against the Raiders sandwiched in between.

Nevertheless, playing at home, the Chiefs could start the path toward a second-straight title with a win against a Dolphins side they have already beaten 21-14 in their International Series game in Germany earlier in the regular season.

The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, were once the hottest team in the NFL, and seemed set to host to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, but they have struggled late in the season, losing out on the division and ending up with the No. 6 seed. Miami was poised to win the division with a 9-3 mark but went just 2-3 in their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Chiefs vs Dolphins: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, January 13, 2024 Kickoff time 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, MO

How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online

NBC's Peacock streaming service is the only place to watch the Miami Dolphins face Kansas City in an AFC Wild Card showdown. For the very first time, a NFL playoff game will be broadcast live exclusively on a streaming service, and this playoff game will not be on a TV channel - cable or otherwise.

Fans in the Miami market can watch on WTVJ NBC 6, while fans in the Kansas City market can watch on KSHB NBC 41. If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo.

The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network : Peacock

: Peacock Time: Kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Chiefs vs Dolphins on radio

Listen live as the Chiefs take on the Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One

Westwood One Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Olivia Dekker (sideline)

Local

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations

BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)

Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station

TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)

Chiefs and Dolphins rosters & injury reports

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs locked up the AFC West prior to Week 18 and decided to rest star QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. As expected throughout the week, LT Wanya Morris (concussion) has been ruled out for the game after not clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) and WR Kadarus Toney (hip/ankle) are considered questionable for the game. LT Donovan Smith (neck) was upgraded to a full participant and will be in the lineup against the Dolphins. CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf) is good to go as well.