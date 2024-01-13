The Miami Dolphins (11-6) hit the road to face Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) in an AFC Wild Card battle on Saturday.
The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the playoffs after an unusual season that featured Taylor Swift and several self-inflicted blunders that threatened their title-defence.
Still, Kansas City are one of the most successful playoff teams in recent past, and have been in solid form late in the season, winning three of their last four bouts. There was a surprising loss against the Raiders sandwiched in between.
Nevertheless, playing at home, the Chiefs could start the path toward a second-straight title with a win against a Dolphins side they have already beaten 21-14 in their International Series game in Germany earlier in the regular season.
The Miami Dolphins, on the other hand, were once the hottest team in the NFL, and seemed set to host to get the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, but they have struggled late in the season, losing out on the division and ending up with the No. 6 seed. Miami was poised to win the division with a 9-3 mark but went just 2-3 in their last five games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Chiefs vs Dolphins: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Saturday, January 13, 2024
|Kickoff time
|5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT)
|Venue
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, MO
How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins on TV & stream live online
NBC's Peacock streaming service is the only place to watch the Miami Dolphins face Kansas City in an AFC Wild Card showdown. For the very first time, a NFL playoff game will be broadcast live exclusively on a streaming service, and this playoff game will not be on a TV channel - cable or otherwise.
Fans in the Miami market can watch on WTVJ NBC 6, while fans in the Kansas City market can watch on KSHB NBC 41. If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo.
The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.
Watch
- Network: Peacock
- Time: Kickoff at 8 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (color), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
How to listen to Chiefs vs Dolphins on radio
Listen live as the Chiefs take on the Dolphins at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Listen Live
- National Radio: Westwood One
- Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), Olivia Dekker (sideline)
- Local
- Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)
- Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App
- Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)
- Dolphins Radio Network: BIG 105.9 FM (WBGG), WINZ 940 AM Flagship Stations
- Broadcast Crew: Jimmy Cefalo (play-by-play), Joe Rose (color analyst), Kim Bokamper (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: TU 94.9 FM (WTZU) Flagship Station
- Broadcast Crew: Roly Martin (play-by-play), Eduardo Martell (color analyst)
Chiefs and Dolphins rosters & injury reports
Kansas City Chiefs team news
The Chiefs locked up the AFC West prior to Week 18 and decided to rest star QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. As expected throughout the week, LT Wanya Morris (concussion) has been ruled out for the game after not clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.
WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) and WR Kadarus Toney (hip/ankle) are considered questionable for the game. LT Donovan Smith (neck) was upgraded to a full participant and will be in the lineup against the Dolphins. CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf) is good to go as well.
|Players
|Offense
|Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice
|Defense
|George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner
|Special Teams
|Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco
Miami Dolphins team news
Head coach Mike McDaniel hesitated to rule out four injured players before practice on Thursday, and the final injury report for their Wild Card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs reflected that, with S Jevon Holland (knees), and S DeShon Elliott (calf) among the four players listed as questionable despite not taking part in the team's only real practice of the week Thursday.
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), who both missed the Week 18 AFC East title showdown against Buffalo, have also been listed as questionable after being listed as limited participants all week.
The Dolphins are hoping to welcome both of them back to the lineup after Mostert finished the regular season by scoring an NFL-best 18 rushing touchdowns. Having Waddle back in the fold will give star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa one of his top weapons as he heads into his first career NFL playoff game.
|Players
|Offense
|Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead, Kendall Lamm, Lester Cotton, Robert Jones, Connor Williams, Liam Eichenberg, Lester Cotton, Robert Hunt, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson, Kion Smith, Durham Smythe, Tyler Kroft, Julian Hill, Alec Ingold, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane, Jeff Wilson Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, Jaylen Waddle, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, Chase Claypool
|Defense
|Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, Da'Shawn Hand, Jaelan Phillips, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jerome Baker, Channing Tindall, David Long Jr., Duke Riley, Bradley Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, Cameron Goode, Xavien Howard, Cam Smith, Justin Bethel, Nik Needham, Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Eli Apple, Jevon Holland, Elijah Campbell, DeShon Elliott, Brandon Jones
|Special Teams
|Jason Sanders, Jake Bailey, Blake Ferguson, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Jaylen Waddle
Chiefs vs Dolphins head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|11/05/23
|Chiefs 21-14 Dolphins
|12/13/20
|Dolphins 27-33 Chiefs
|12/24/17
|Chiefs 29-13 Dolphins