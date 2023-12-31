How to watch today's Chiefs vs Bengals NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) lock horns against each other in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year's eve.

Although the Bengals suffered a disappointing 34-11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16, there is no doubt that Cincinnati is still very much alive in the AFC playoff chase. Withstanding the loss of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, they have to win this one if they want any chance of making the postseason.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are still fighting for a division title and have had a campaign that has fallen short of expectations due to offensive issues. Despite an inconsistent year, though, Patrick Mahomes and Co. remain dangerous due to their championship pedigree, but they need to get their attack in check if they are to reach the Super Bowl after a string of mixed results in recent weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Chiefs vs Bengals: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, December 31, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals on TV & stream live online

The Chiefs vs Bengals game will be broadcast live on CBS. The network covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 pm ET.

The best way to live stream the Chiefs vs Bengals game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3 pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Chiefs vs Bengals on radio

Listen live as the Chiefs take on the Bengals at GEHA Field in Week 17.

Listen Live

National Radio: Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks Broadcast Crew: Bill Rosinski (play-by-play) and Steve Beuerlein (analyst)

Local

Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Kentucky, illinois, Louisiana, Colorado: Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station

Chiefs Radio Network- WDAF (106.5 FM) and KCSP (610 AM) - Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Mitch Holthus (play-by-play), Danan Hughes (color), Josh Klingler (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Tico Sports, Audacy App

Tico Sports, Audacy App Broadcast Crew: Enrique Morales (play-by-play), Oscar Monterroso (color), Hannah Bassham (sideline reporter)

Bengals Radio Network: 700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations

700WLW, ESPN 1530, and 102.7 WEBN Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Join Dan Hoard (play-by-play), Dave Lepham (analyst)

Chiefs vs Bengals rosters & injury reports

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Despite boasting a long list of players still missing from practice, the Chiefs head coach Andy Reid only ruled out two players for Sunday's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Reid said: "As far as the guys that will be out, Kadarius (Toney) and Donovan (Smith) will be out.

"Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) didn't practice. Clyde's been a little sick here the past couple of days, but he's making progress in the right direction. L'Jarius Sneed is still working through that calf. He'll be listed as questionable."

Joshua Williams is also questionable due to an neck issue, while Mecole Hardman is doubtful because of a thumb injury. Jaylen Watson (illness), Trey Smith (ankle/knee), Nick Bolton (wrist/abdomen), Mike Edwards (knee), Trent McDuffie (shoulder), and Charles Omenihu (groin) were not given a specific game status.

Players Offense Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, Donovan Smith, Wanya Morris, Joe Thuney, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Nick Allegretti, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Lucas Niang, Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney, Rashee Rice Defense George Karlaftis, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Neil Farrell, Matt Dickerson, Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Keondre Coburn, Mike Danna, Charles Omenihu, Malik Herring, Willie Gay, Cam Jones, Drue Tranquill, Darius Harris, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jaylen Watson, Nic Jones, Justin Reid, Mike Edwards, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner Special Teams Tommy Townsend, Harrison Butker, James Winchester, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Isiah Pacheco

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Unlike the Chiefs, the Bengals' injury report lists only six players, with no players ruled out for the game, and only two are questionable. Cameron Sample (knee), Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle), Mitchell Wilcox (foot), and Joe Mixon (ankle) are all expected to suit up against Kansas City.

Jalen Davis (groin), and Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) are both questionable for their Week 17 game. After missing Wednesday's practice, Chase was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. He has received a game designation.

Players Offense Ja'Marr Chase, Trenton Irwin, Orlando Brown Jr., D'Ante Smith, Cordell Volson, Cody Ford, Ted Karras, Trey Hill, Alex Cappa, Max Scharping, Jonah Williams, Jackson Carman, Drew Sample, Irv Smith Jr., Mitchell Wilcox, Tanner Hudson, Tyler Boyd, Charlie Jones, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Jake Browning, AJ McCarron, Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams, Chris Evans Defense Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample, Myles Murphy, Josh Tupou, Jay Tufele, B.J. Hill, Zach Carter, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai, Logan Wilson, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Devin Harper, Mike Hilton, Jalen Davis, DJ Turner II, Jalen Davis, Chidobe Awuzie, Jalen Davis, Jordan Battle, Nick Scott, Dax Hill, Nick Scott Special Teams Brad Robbins, Evan McPherson, Cal Adomitis, Brad Robbins, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, Tyler Boyd, Trayveon Williams, Chase Brown, Chris Evans

Chiefs vs Bengals head-to-head record

Date Match Score 1/30/23 Chiefs 23-20 Bengals 12/5/22 Bengals 27-24 Chiefs 1/31/22 Chiefs 24-27 Bengals 1/2/22 Bengals 34-31 Chiefs 8/11/19 Chiefs 38-17 Bengals

