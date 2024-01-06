How to watch today's Colts vs Texans NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans will lock horns against each other at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night in a winner-takes-all scenario for both teams in the final week of the NFL regular season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Colts vs Texans: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, January 6, 2024 Kickoff time 8:15 p.m. ET/ 7:15 p.m. CT/ 5:15 p.m. PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Colts vs Texans on TV & stream live online

The Colts vs. Texans Week 18 NFL game will air on ABC and ESPN nationwide. It will also air locally in Pittsburgh on WTAE-TV. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the Colts vs. Texans game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets.

There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network : ABC / ESPN

: ABC / ESPN Time: Coverage starts at 7 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst)

How to listen to Colts vs Texans on radio

Listen live as the Colts take on the Texans in Indianapolis in Week 18.

Listen Live

Local

Indianapolis, Indiana: Colts Radio Network - 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM Flagship Stations

Colts Radio Network - 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan and 97.1 HANK FM Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst), and Larra Overton (sideline reporter)

TEXAS: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app

SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app SPANISH RADIO: TEXAS: Mega 101 FM

Broadcast Crew: Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Colts and Texans rosters & injury reports

Indianapolis Colts team news

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out DB Chris Lammons for the most important game of their season. He has an ankle injury and didn't practise all week. Furthermore, the Colts have listed five players as questionable: Ryan Kelly, Quenton Nelson, Kenny Moore II, Zack Moss and Braden Smith.

Players Offense Michael Pittman Jr., Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Arlington Hambright, Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Jack Anderson, Will Fries, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Blake Freeland, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Kylen Granson, Will Mallory, Josh Downs, Isaiah McKenzie, Alec Pierce, Juwann Winfree, Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Trey Sermon Defense Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Jake Martin, DeForest Buckner, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Isaiah Land, E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, Ronnie Harrison Jr., Zaire Franklin, Segun Olubi, Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone, JuJu Brents, Ameer Speed, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow, Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown, Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker Jr. Special Teams Rigoberto Sanchez, Matt Gay, Rigoberto Sanchez, Luke Rhodes, Isaiah McKenzie, Josh Downs

Houston Texans team news

As per the Houston Texans website, WR Noah Brown (back) and DL Jonathan Greenard (ankle) are ruled out for their must-win game. Both are dealing with respective injuries and didn't practice all week.

Furthermore, six Houston Texans are listed as questionable. They are Will Anderson Jr, Andrew Beck, Maliek Collins, Sheldon Rankins, Laremy Tunsil and Robert Woods. These players will be game-time decisions on Saturday.

Rookie standout Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) and Pro Bowl LT Laremy Tunsil (groin) are questionable. Additionally, FB Andrew Beck and DL Maliek Collins (hip) and Sheldon Rankins are also questionable.

Players Offense Case Keenum, Davis Mills, C. J. Stroud; Andrew Beck, Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce, Devin Singletary; Noah Brown, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie III, Robert Woods; Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano, Dalton Schultz; Nick Broeker, Austin Deculus, Michael Deiter, George Fant, Tytus Howard, Josh Jones, Shaq Mason, Jarrett Patterson, Laremy Tunsil Defense Will Anderson Jr., Maliek Collins, Khalil Davis, Jonathan Greenard, Kurt Hinish, Dylan Horton, Jerry Hughes, Sheldon Rankins; Blake Cashman, Jake Hansen, Christian Harris, Neville Hewitt, Denzel Perryman, Myjai Sanders, Henry To'oTo'o; Grayland Arnold, Shaquill Griffin, Ka'dar Hollman, Steven Nelson, Jalen Pitre, D'Angelo Ross, M. J. Stewart, Tavierre Thomas, Jimmie Ward Special Teams Ka'imi Fairbairn, Cameron Johnston, Jon Weeks

Colts vs Texans head-to-head record

Date Match Score 9/17/23 Texans 20-31 Colts 1/8/23 Colts 31-32 Texans 9/11/22 Texans 20-20 Colts 12/5/21 Texans 0-31 Colts 10/17/21 Colts 31-3 Texans

