How to watch today's Texans vs Browns NFL Wild Card game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Texans against the Browns, as well as kickoff time and team news.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this weekend with Super Wild Card Weekend packed with interesting storylines, maybe none better than the Houston Texans hosting the Cleveland Browns at the NRG Stadium on Saturday evening.

This all-AFC clash pits Rookie of the Year front-runner C.J. Stroud against Comeback Player of the Year candidate Joe Flacco, who will turn 39 next Sunday.

After a wild Week 18, the Texans clinched the AFC South title and the home postseason game that comes with it. They created history in the process by becoming the first-team in the Super Bowl era to top their division with both a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud and rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans.

The Browns, meanwhile, finished the season with a four-game winning streak before resting their starters in the regular season finale. They are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2020, partly down to the exploits of Joe Flacco.

Cleveland defeated Houston 36-22 in their only regular-season meeting, with Amari Cooper recording a franchise-record 265 receiving yards. Stroud was sidelined with a concussion.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Texans vs Browns: Date & kickoff time

Date Saturday, January 13, 2024 Kickoff time 4:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. CT/ 1:30 p.m. PT Venue NRG Stadium Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Texans vs Browns on TV & stream live online

The Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns game will be broadcast live on NBC. If you don't have cable TV, the best way to live stream the Texans vs. Browns game is through Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets.

There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network : NBC

: NBC Time: Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

How to listen to Texans vs Browns on radio

Listen live as the Texans take on the Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Listen Live

Local

Texas: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app

SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Texans app Broadcast Crew: Marc Vandermeer (play-by-play), Andre Ware (color), John Harris (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO: TEXAS: Mega 101 FM

Broadcast Crew: Enrique Vasquez (play-by-play) & Gustavo Rangel (color)

Cleveland, Canton, Celina, Akron, Columbus, Dayton, Dover, Geneva, Erie, Wooster: Browns Radio Network- 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 ESPN Cleveland Flagship Stations

Browns Radio Network- 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, 850 ESPN Cleveland Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Jim Donovan (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (color) and Je'Rod Cherry Wayne Larrivee (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: La Mega Cleveland (Streaming), 103.1 FM WVKO, 89.1 FM WNZN Flagship Stations

La Mega Cleveland (Streaming), 103.1 FM WVKO, 89.1 FM WNZN Flagship Stations Broadcast Crew: Rafa Hernández-Brito (play-by-play) and Octavio Sequera (color)

Texans and Browns rosters & injury reports

Houston Texans team news

The Houston Texans have ruled out DE Jerry Hughes (ankle) for their wild card match with the Cleveland Browns after he didn’t practice all week.

Meanwhile, DE Will Anderson Jr. (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (shoulder), WR Noah Brown (back) and WR Robert Woods (hip) were all designated as questionable. Center/guard Michael Deiter (elbow) did not have an injury designation after he practiced in full on Thursday.

Despite the designations, Anderson, Beck, Greenard, Collins and Rankins are all expected to play, while Woods and Brown are both game-time decisions.