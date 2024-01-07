How to watch today's Packers vs Bears NFL game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFL game between Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Green Bay Packers (8-8) will host the Chicago Bears (7-9) on Sunday at Lambeau Field for the final fixture of the regular season, with their playoff spot on the line.

Despite losing to the Giants and Buccaneers in rather humiliating fashion, the Green Bay Packers have managed to make their path to the playoffs pretty simple heading into Week 18: Win a home game and make the playoffs. However, a familiar divisional rivals stands in the way during the regular season finale on Sunday: the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have already been eliminated from the NFL postseason, but few teams in the NFL are playing better right now, and they will surely look to play spoiler against their biggest rival in Week 18. A loss would almost certainly leave the Packers out of the playoff field given one of the Seahawks, Vikings, or Saints win their respective games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Packers vs Bears: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 7, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET/ 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Packers vs Bears on TV & stream live online

The Packers vs Bears game will be broadcast live on CBS. If you don't have access to cable TV, the best way to live stream the Packers vs Bears game is through Paramount+. You can sign up for a subscription today for only $5.99 a month or an upfront payment of $59.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 3pm ET, with kickoff at 4:25pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

How to listen to Packers vs Bears on radio

Listen live as the Packers take on the Bears at Lambeau Field in Week 18.

Listen Live

National Radio: ESPN

ESPN Broadcast Crew: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Max Starks (analyst), Lindsey Thiry (sideline)

Local

Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, illinois, Dakota: Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station

Packers Radio Network- 97.3 The Game Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play), Larry McCarren (analyst), and John Kuhn (sideline reporter)

Chicago: Bears Radio Network - WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM

Bears Radio Network - WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Jeff Joniak (play-by-play), former Bears guard Tom Thayer (analyst) and Mark Grote (sideline reporter)

Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station

Latino Mix 93.5 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Omar Ramos (play-by-play), Miguel Esparza (analyst)

Packers vs Bears rosters & injury reports

Green Bay Packers team news

The Packers have listed WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (chest), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest), G Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), linebacker Preston Smith (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) and T Luke Tenuta (ankle) as questionable for Sunday.

Meanwhile, RB AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) and S Rudy Ford (hamstring) have been ruled out. LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion/neck) is doubtful.

Players Offense Christian Watson, Malik Heath, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Elgton Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Jon Runyan, Royce Newman, Zach Tom, Caleb Jones, Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson Defense Kenny Clark, Colby Wooden, T.J. Slaton, Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah McDuffie, Kristian Welch, Quay Walker, Eric Wilson, Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox Jr., Jaire Alexander, Carrington Valentine, Robert Rochell, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Zayne Anderson, Rudy Ford, Dallin Leavitt Special Teams Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Daniel Whelan, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Keisean Nixon, Jayden Reed, Matt Orzech

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears' injury update is relatively a short one in comparison to the Packers. WR Darnell Mooney is out due to concussion protocol, while DB Jaylon Johnson is doubtful because of a shoulder injury.

DB Kyler Gordon (calf), RB Khalil Herbert (back), OL Lucas Patrick (calf), and LS Patrick Scales (foot) are all questionable for the showdown against Green Bay. QB Tyson Bagent (illness) is also on the list without an official game status.

Players Offense DJ Moore, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Braxton Jones, Larry Borom, Cody Whitehair, Ja'Tyre Carter, Lucas Patrick, Dan Feeney, Nate Davis, Teven Jenkins, Darnell Wright, Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Scott, Trent Taylor, Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent, Nathan Peterman, D'Onta Foreman, Roschon Johnson, Travis Homer, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame Defense Montez Sweat, DeMarcus Walker, Dominique Robinson, Justin Jones, Gervon Dexter Sr., Andrew Billings, Zacch Pickens, Yannick Ngakoue, Rasheem Green, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Dylan Cole, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Jaylon Johnson, Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Jones, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Eddie Jackson, Elijah Hicks, Jaquan Brisker, Quindell Johnson Special Teams Trenton Gill, Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Trenton Gill, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Travis Homer, Trent Taylor, Velus Jones Jr., Tyler Scott, Eddie Jackson

Packers vs Bears head-to-head record

Date Match Score 09/11/23 Bears 20-38 Packers 12/04/22 Bears 19-28 Packers 09/19/22 Packers 27-10 Bears 12/13/21 Packers 45-30 Bears 10/17/21 Bears 14-24 Packers

