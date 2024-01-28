How to watch today's 49ers vs Lions NFC championship game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the NFC Championship game between San Francisco and Detroit Lions, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It's down to just two games left in the 2024 NFL playoffs until Super Bowl LVIII and four teams are still in the hunt for football's ultimate prize. The San Francisco 49ers will face the Detroit Lions in Sunday night's NFC Championship Game in what could be dubbed as a David vs. Goliath matchup, at least on paper.

San Francisco come into the game off a last-gasp 24-21 victory against the Green Bay Packers on January 20, with Christian McCaffrey scoring a game-winning touchdown with just 67 seconds left on the clock.

Detroit progressed to the NFC Championship Game with a straightforward 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round, with quarterback Jared Goff throwing for two touchdowns, while Jahmyr Gibbs led Detroit in rushing with 74 yards and one rushing touchdown.

At first glance, this feels like a potential mismatch. After all, the 49ers are the top seed in the NFC and easily one of the best teams in the NFL, with a roster packed with Pro Bowlers.

The other has been the laughingstock of the NFL for more than a decade, but head coach Dan Campbell's arrival has led to a total shift in culture, a first NFC North title, and Detroit's first back-to-back home playoff wins. They are now just one game away from making history on Sunday, as a win would put them in the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history.

The 49ers should, by all means, come out on top in this lop-sided NFC Championship contest, but the Lions are dangerous beasts, and have nothing to lose after already surpassing everyone's expectations this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

49ers vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday, January 28, 2023 Kickoff time 6:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. CT/ 3:30 p.m. PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch 49ers vs Lions on TV & stream live online

The 49ers vs Lions game will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch Sunday evening's game is through a live TV streaming subscription to Fubo. The sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets.

There's a 7-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $74.99/month (plus tax) and up, depending on the channels and the plan you choose.

Watch

Network: FOX

FOX Time: Coverage starts at 5:30 pm ET, with kickoff at 6:30 pm ET

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to 49ers vs Lions on radio

Listen live as the Lions take on the Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Listen Live

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports Broadcast Crew: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color)

Local

Detroit: Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station

Lions Radio Network- 97.1 The Ticket Flagship Station Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (analyst), and T.J. Lang (sideline)

California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon: US Bank 49ers Radio Network - KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station

- KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM Flagship Station Broadcast Crew: Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst)

Greg Papa (play-by-play), Tim Ryan (color analyst) Spanish Radio: 49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM)

49ers.com/esp, 860 AM ESPN Deportes, KIQI (1010-AM), and KATD (990-AM) Broadcast Crew: Jesus Zarate (play-by-play), (color), and Luis Perez (color)

49ers vs Lions rosters & injury reports

San Francisco 49ers team news

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has confirmed WR Deebo Samuel is off the injury report, and will play Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Lions.

After missing Wednesday's practice because of a left shoulder injury suffered in last week's win against the Green Bay Packers, Samuel was a limited participant in Thursday's session but participated in his second day of practice Friday and wasn't even listed on San Francisco's final injury report.

In fact, LB Oren Burks (shoulder) is the only player on the 49ers’ 53-man roster listed as questionable for Sunday night's game following a nasty collision during practice on Thursday.

Players Offense Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore, Aaron Banks, Jon Feliciano, Jake Brendel, Spencer Burford, Colton McKivitz, Matt Pryor, George Kittle, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Brayden Willis, Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, Tyrion Davis-Price, Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk, Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold, Brandon Allen Defense Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Arik Armstead, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Javon Hargrave, Javon Kinlaw, Nick Bosa, Randy Gregory, Oren Burks, Fred Warner, Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jalen Graham, Dre Greenlaw, Dee Winters, Charvarius Ward, Shemar Jean-Charles, Deommodore Lenoir, Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Isaiah Oliver, Tashaun Gipson Sr., Ji'Ayir Brown, Talanoa Hufanga, George Odum Special Teams Mitch Wishnowsky, Jake Moody, Mitch Wishnowsky, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Ronnie Bell, Taybor Pepper

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions will be without the services of starting LG Jonah Jackson, who picked up a knee injury in his side's divisional-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. Kayode Awosika, who started just three games this season and five in his first two NFL campaigns, is in line to deputize for Jackson.

WR Kalif Raymond (knee) is also out, while QB Hendon Hooker (tooth), and CB Chase Lucas (illness) have been listed as questionable. C Frank Ragnow is not listed on the injury report and practised in full on Friday. TE Sam LaPorta is also off the injury report and will be on the gridiron on Sunday as he aims to help the Lions pull off a giant killing.

Players Offense Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Taylor Decker, Dan Skipper, Jonah Jackson, Kayode Awosika, Frank Ragnow, Graham Glasgow, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Penei Sewell, Colby Sorsdal, Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, James Mitchell, Josh Reynolds, Jameson Williams, Jared Goff, Teddy Bridgewater, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Craig Reynolds Defense John Cominsky, Josh Paschal, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Benito Jones, Isaiah Buggs, Brodric Martin, Aidan Hutchinson, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Anthony Pittman, Trevor Nowaske, Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Cameron Sutton, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore, Jerry Jacobs, Chase Lucas, Brian Branch, Will Harris, Tracy Walker III, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kerby Joseph Special Teams Riley Patterson, Jack Fox, Kalif Raymond, Craig Reynolds, Khalil Dorsey

49ers vs Lions head-to-head record

Date Match 12/09/21 Lions 33-41 49ers 09/17/18 49ers 30-27 Lions 12/27/15 Lions 32-17 49ers 09/17/12 49ers 27-19 Lions 10/16/11 Lions 25-19 49ers

